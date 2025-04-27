SpaceX launches batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit

April 27 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket loaded with nearly two dozen Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit late Sunday from Florida's east coast.

Liftoff occurred at 10:09 p.m. EDT from Space Launch Complex 40 at the famous Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The mission is to put 23 Starlink satellites, including 13 with direct-to-cell capabilities, into low-Earth orbit, where they are to join a constellation of thousands that provides high-speed, low-latency Internet service around the world.

The first-stage booster was on its 20th flight and landed upon the Just Read the Instructions droneship, which was awaiting its return in the Atlantic Ocean, minutes after the launch occurred.

The mission follows a SpaceX launch of 28 V2 Starlink mini satellites on Thursday night, which was the 475th launch of a Falcon 9 rocket.