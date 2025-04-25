Trending
Science News
April 25, 2025 / 1:16 PM

NASA launch crew rings NYSE closing bell

By Simon Druker
Share with X
Members of SPHEREx, NASA’s Spectro-Photometer for the History of the Universe, Epoch of Reionization and Ices Explorer, visited the New York Stock Exchange to ring the closing bell. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Members of SPHEREx, NASA’s Spectro-Photometer for the History of the Universe, Epoch of Reionization and Ices Explorer, visited the New York Stock Exchange to ring the closing bell. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 25 (UPI) -- Members of SPHEREx, NASA's Spectro-Photometer for the History of the Universe, Epoch of Reionization and Ices Explorer, recently visited the New York Stock Exchange to ring the closing bell.

Several SPHEREx team members including flight system manager Michael Thelen rang the closing bell at the Wall Street exchange earlier in the week.

Members of London-based aerospace firm BAE Systems Inc. also participated in the closing bell ritual. The company provided the telescope and spacecraft bus for the mission.

The two-year SPHEREx mission aims to conduct an "all-sky spectral survey" using the near-infrared space observatory.

NASA built the explorer at its Joint Propulsion Laboratory at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

SPHEREx successfully launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in March, marking the first dual launch in the private company's history.

The observatory "will collect data on more than 450 million galaxies along with more than 100 million stars in the Milky Way in order to explore the origins of the universe," according to NASA's mission page.

The $488 mission will produce a three-dimensional map, which will take up to two years. Scientists expect it will give them more information about how the universe expanded so rapidly.

Read More

Latest Headlines

China shares moon rocks with U.S.and 5 other nations
Science News // 1 hour ago
China shares moon rocks with U.S.and 5 other nations
April 25 (UPI) -- China is allowing six nations, including the United States, to examine moon rocks on loan from the 2020 Chinese Chang'e-5 lunar mission.
SpaceX launches 28 Starlink Internet satellites from Florida
Science News // 15 hours ago
SpaceX launches 28 Starlink Internet satellites from Florida
April 24 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Thursday night, on its way to deploy another 28 V2 Starlink mini satellites into low-Earth orbit.
SpaceX plans Thursday evening? Another Starlink satellite launch
Science News // 22 hours ago
SpaceX plans Thursday evening? Another Starlink satellite launch
April 24 (UPI) -- SpaceX plans to send more Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit Thursday night from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
Chinese launches three astronauts to Tiangong space station
Science News // 1 day ago
Chinese launches three astronauts to Tiangong space station
April 24 (UPI) -- A crew of Chinese astronauts headed for orbit Thursday to begin a six-month-long mission aboard the Tiangong space station.
SpaceX Dragon resupply vessel docks with ISS, heralds experimentation
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX Dragon resupply vessel docks with ISS, heralds experimentation
April 22 (UPI) -- A SpaceX Dragon spacecraft docked with the International Space Station Tuesday morning, loaded with needed supplies and equipment for experimentation.
SpaceX launches Bandwagon-3 mission, European re-entry capsule
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX launches Bandwagon-3 mission, European re-entry capsule
April 21 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched its Bandwagon-3 mission into orbit Monday night from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, with more satellites and a re-entry capsule on board that will become a first for Europe.
Moon, 3 planets to converge in Friday morning sky
Science News // 4 days ago
Moon, 3 planets to converge in Friday morning sky
The crescent moon will be the centerpiece of April's final astronomical event as it bunches up with Venus, Saturn and Mercury in the eastern sky on Friday morning.
NASA, SpaceX launch 32nd resupply mission to International Space Station
Science News // 4 days ago
NASA, SpaceX launch 32nd resupply mission to International Space Station
April 21 (UPI) -- NASA launched its latest cargo run to the International Space Station early Monday morning.
SpaceX launches third fleet of spy satellites in 8 days
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX launches third fleet of spy satellites in 8 days
April 20 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched its third fleet of spy satellites in 8 days on Sunday, its tenth mission of the year in support of the National Reconnaissance Office, the United States' spy satellite agency.
Robotic runners hobbled by breakdowns in first half-marathon against humans
Science News // 4 days ago
Robotic runners hobbled by breakdowns in first half-marathon against humans
April 20 (UPI) -- Twenty-one two-legged robots took the streets against human competitors in a first-of-its kind humanoid half-marathon in China Saturday, but technical breakdowns left them in the dust.

Trending Stories

SpaceX plans Thursday evening? Another Starlink satellite launch
SpaceX plans Thursday evening? Another Starlink satellite launch
SpaceX launches 28 Starlink Internet satellites from Florida
SpaceX launches 28 Starlink Internet satellites from Florida
Chinese launches three astronauts to Tiangong space station
Chinese launches three astronauts to Tiangong space station
NASA, SpaceX launch 32nd resupply mission to International Space Station
NASA, SpaceX launch 32nd resupply mission to International Space Station
Veteran NASA astronaut Don Pettit returns to Earth on 70th birthday
Veteran NASA astronaut Don Pettit returns to Earth on 70th birthday

Follow Us