Trending
Science News
April 24, 2025 / 10:14 PM / Updated at 10:19 PM

SpaceX launches 28 Starlink Internet satellites from Florida

By Mark Moran
Share with X
SpaceX launched a fleet of 28 Starlink satellites into low-Earth from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida Thursday night. Photo courtesy of SpaceX.
SpaceX launched a fleet of 28 Starlink satellites into low-Earth from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida Thursday night. Photo courtesy of SpaceX.

April 24 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Thursday night, on its way to deploy another 28 V2 Starlink mini satellites into low-Earth orbit, part of the company's mission to add to its growing constellation of Internet satellites.

It was the 464th Falcon 9 rocket launch for SpaceX since it started carrying Internet satellites into space in 2010. The satellites were released from the payload bay about an hour and five minutes post liftoff.

It was the 23rd mission for this first stage reusable fuel booster rocket, according to SpaceX, which returned about 8.5 minutes after launch to the droneship "A Shortfall of Gravitas," stationed in the Atlantic Ocean East of the Bahamas. It's the 105th time this barge has been used to retrieve a booster rocket.

The V2 satellites are slightly lighter than the ones that have been deployed so far. SpaceX has developed a slightly larger and heavier version of the next generation of satellites.

Read More

Latest Headlines

SpaceX plans Thursday evening? Another Starlink satellite launch
Science News // 8 hours ago
SpaceX plans Thursday evening? Another Starlink satellite launch
April 24 (UPI) -- SpaceX plans to send more Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit Thursday night from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
Chinese launches three astronauts to Tiangong space station
Science News // 14 hours ago
Chinese launches three astronauts to Tiangong space station
April 24 (UPI) -- A crew of Chinese astronauts headed for orbit Thursday to begin a six-month-long mission aboard the Tiangong space station.
SpaceX Dragon resupply vessel docks with ISS, heralds experimentation
Science News // 2 days ago
SpaceX Dragon resupply vessel docks with ISS, heralds experimentation
April 22 (UPI) -- A SpaceX Dragon spacecraft docked with the International Space Station Tuesday morning, loaded with needed supplies and equipment for experimentation.
SpaceX launches Bandwagon-3 mission, European re-entry capsule
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX launches Bandwagon-3 mission, European re-entry capsule
April 21 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched its Bandwagon-3 mission into orbit Monday night from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, with more satellites and a re-entry capsule on board that will become a first for Europe.
Moon, 3 planets to converge in Friday morning sky
Science News // 3 days ago
Moon, 3 planets to converge in Friday morning sky
The crescent moon will be the centerpiece of April's final astronomical event as it bunches up with Venus, Saturn and Mercury in the eastern sky on Friday morning.
NASA, SpaceX launch 32nd resupply mission to International Space Station
Science News // 3 days ago
NASA, SpaceX launch 32nd resupply mission to International Space Station
April 21 (UPI) -- NASA launched its latest cargo run to the International Space Station early Monday morning.
SpaceX launches third fleet of spy satellites in 8 days
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX launches third fleet of spy satellites in 8 days
April 20 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched its third fleet of spy satellites in 8 days on Sunday, its tenth mission of the year in support of the National Reconnaissance Office, the United States' spy satellite agency.
Robotic runners hobbled by breakdowns in first half-marathon against humans
Science News // 4 days ago
Robotic runners hobbled by breakdowns in first half-marathon against humans
April 20 (UPI) -- Twenty-one two-legged robots took the streets against human competitors in a first-of-its kind humanoid half-marathon in China Saturday, but technical breakdowns left them in the dust.
Veteran NASA astronaut Don Pettit returns to Earth on 70th birthday
Science News // 4 days ago
Veteran NASA astronaut Don Pettit returns to Earth on 70th birthday
April 20 (UPI) -- Veteran NASA astronaut Don Pettit celebrated his 70th birthday as he returned to Earth from a seven-month stay at the International Space Station
Astronaut Pettit, 2 cosmonauts undock from the International Space Station
Science News // 5 days ago
Astronaut Pettit, 2 cosmonauts undock from the International Space Station
April 19 (UPI) -- NASA astronaut Don Pettit and Roscosmos cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner successfully departed the International Space Station for their return voyage to Earth.

Trending Stories

SpaceX plans Thursday evening? Another Starlink satellite launch
SpaceX plans Thursday evening? Another Starlink satellite launch
Chinese launches three astronauts to Tiangong space station
Chinese launches three astronauts to Tiangong space station
Veteran NASA astronaut Don Pettit returns to Earth on 70th birthday
Veteran NASA astronaut Don Pettit returns to Earth on 70th birthday
SpaceX Dragon resupply vessel docks with ISS, heralds experimentation
SpaceX Dragon resupply vessel docks with ISS, heralds experimentation
NASA, SpaceX launch 32nd resupply mission to International Space Station
NASA, SpaceX launch 32nd resupply mission to International Space Station

Follow Us