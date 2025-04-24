SpaceX launches 28 Starlink Internet satellites from Florida

SpaceX launched a fleet of 28 Starlink satellites into low-Earth from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida Thursday night. Photo courtesy of SpaceX.

April 24 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Thursday night, on its way to deploy another 28 V2 Starlink mini satellites into low-Earth orbit, part of the company's mission to add to its growing constellation of Internet satellites.

It was the 464th Falcon 9 rocket launch for SpaceX since it started carrying Internet satellites into space in 2010. The satellites were released from the payload bay about an hour and five minutes post liftoff.

It was the 23rd mission for this first stage reusable fuel booster rocket, according to SpaceX, which returned about 8.5 minutes after launch to the droneship "A Shortfall of Gravitas," stationed in the Atlantic Ocean East of the Bahamas. It's the 105th time this barge has been used to retrieve a booster rocket.

The V2 satellites are slightly lighter than the ones that have been deployed so far. SpaceX has developed a slightly larger and heavier version of the next generation of satellites.