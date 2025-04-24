April 24 (UPI) -- SpaceX plans to send more Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit Thursday night from Cape Canaveral Space Station in Florida.

The Starlink 6-74 mission will launch 28 additional Starlink V2 Mini satellites using a Falcon 9 rocket as it routinely does.

The scheduled lift-off is set for 9:52 p.m. EDT Thursday. It will be the 23rd time this first-stage booster will be used.

Backup launch times are available until 1:28 a.m. Friday or later Friday beginning at 9:55 p.m.

After the rocket stage separation, the first stage will land on a droneship in the Atlantic Ocean called "A Shortfall of Gravitas."

The launch will be live-streamed on SpaceX's X page, and the Space Force 45th Weather Squadron forecasts a greater than 95% chance of favorable launch weather.