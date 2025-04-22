Trending
Science News
April 22, 2025 / 12:55 PM

SpaceX Dragon resupply vessel docks with ISS, heralds experimentation

By Ian Stark
Share with X
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches the Crew Dragon spacecraft with the Commercial Resupply Services payload to the International Space Station from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center, Florida, on Monday. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches the Crew Dragon spacecraft with the Commercial Resupply Services payload to the International Space Station from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center, Florida, on Monday. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

April 22 (UPI) -- A SpaceX Dragon spacecraft docked with the International Space Station Tuesday morning, loaded with needed supplies and equipment for experimentation.

The Dragon craft launched at 4:15 a.m. EDT Monday and connected to the zenith, space-facing port of the ISS's Harmony module at 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, just 20 minutes later than scheduled.

The craft, known as Commercial Resupply Services 32, or CRS-32, brought about 6,700 pounds of cargo and scientific equipment in what was SpaceX's 32nd commercial resupply services mission for NASA.

Experimentation equipment is among the items Dragon has transported to the ISS. Planned studies include an examination of how time passes in space in comparison to on Earth, the taking of precise measurements of Earth's shape and gravitational field, and a test to see if plant DNA molecules are differently resistant to damage in space.

Astronaut and ISS Commander Takuya Onishi, a current crew member aboard the ISS, posted to X Monday that after the cargo has been unloaded from the Dragon, "It will be a busy month," that will also see Onishi undertake "time-sensitive experimental work" that includes a gravisensing experiment, that studies how cells sense gravity.

Read More

Latest Headlines

SpaceX launches Bandwagon-3 mission, European re-entry capsule
Science News // 15 hours ago
SpaceX launches Bandwagon-3 mission, European re-entry capsule
April 21 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched its Bandwagon-3 mission into orbit Monday night from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, with more satellites and a re-entry capsule on board that will become a first for Europe.
Moon, 3 planets to converge in Friday morning sky
Science News // 1 day ago
Moon, 3 planets to converge in Friday morning sky
The crescent moon will be the centerpiece of April's final astronomical event as it bunches up with Venus, Saturn and Mercury in the eastern sky on Friday morning.
NASA, SpaceX launch 32nd resupply mission to International Space Station
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA, SpaceX launch 32nd resupply mission to International Space Station
April 21 (UPI) -- NASA launched its latest cargo run to the International Space Station early Monday morning.
SpaceX launches third fleet of spy satellites in 8 days
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX launches third fleet of spy satellites in 8 days
April 20 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched its third fleet of spy satellites in 8 days on Sunday, its tenth mission of the year in support of the National Reconnaissance Office, the United States' spy satellite agency.
Robotic runners hobbled by breakdowns in first half-marathon against humans
Science News // 1 day ago
Robotic runners hobbled by breakdowns in first half-marathon against humans
April 20 (UPI) -- Twenty-one two-legged robots took the streets against human competitors in a first-of-its kind humanoid half-marathon in China Saturday, but technical breakdowns left them in the dust.
Veteran NASA astronaut Don Pettit returns to Earth on 70th birthday
Science News // 2 days ago
Veteran NASA astronaut Don Pettit returns to Earth on 70th birthday
April 20 (UPI) -- Veteran NASA astronaut Don Pettit celebrated his 70th birthday as he returned to Earth from a seven-month stay at the International Space Station
Astronaut Pettit, 2 cosmonauts undock from the International Space Station
Science News // 2 days ago
Astronaut Pettit, 2 cosmonauts undock from the International Space Station
April 19 (UPI) -- NASA astronaut Don Pettit and Roscosmos cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner successfully departed the International Space Station for their return voyage to Earth.
NASA's oldest astronaut returning to Earth after ISS mission
Science News // 2 days ago
NASA's oldest astronaut returning to Earth after ISS mission
April 19 (UPI) -- NASA astronaut Don Pettit will return to Earth from the International Space Station Saturday, alongside his two Russian cosmonaut colleagues.
Katy Perry, Gayle King launch into space on Blue Origin rocket
Science News // 1 week ago
Katy Perry, Gayle King launch into space on Blue Origin rocket
April 14 (UPI) -- Pop singer Katy Perry and TV host Gayle King launched into space Monday as part of Blue Origin's eleventh space tourism launch.
Google Doodle marks World Quantum Day
Science News // 1 week ago
Google Doodle marks World Quantum Day
April 14 (UPI) -- Monday's Google Doodle marks World Quantum Day, April 14. The occasion promotes "public awareness and understanding of quantum science and technology."

Trending Stories

Veteran NASA astronaut Don Pettit returns to Earth on 70th birthday
Veteran NASA astronaut Don Pettit returns to Earth on 70th birthday
SpaceX launches Bandwagon-3 mission, European re-entry capsule
SpaceX launches Bandwagon-3 mission, European re-entry capsule
Moon, 3 planets to converge in Friday morning sky
Moon, 3 planets to converge in Friday morning sky
SpaceX launches third fleet of spy satellites in 8 days
SpaceX launches third fleet of spy satellites in 8 days
NASA, SpaceX launch 32nd resupply mission to International Space Station
NASA, SpaceX launch 32nd resupply mission to International Space Station

Follow Us