April 21, 2025 / 10:02 PM

SpaceX launches Bandwagon-3 mission, European re-entry capsule

By Sheri Walsh
SpaceX launched its Bandwagon-3 mission into orbit Monday night from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The mission carried Tomorrow Companies Inc.'s satellites and German company Atmos Space Cargo's PHOENIX re-entry capsule, which is the first from a private European company to attempt space re-entry. Photo courtesy of SpaceX
April 21 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched its Bandwagon-3 mission into orbit Monday night from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, with more satellites on board and a re-entry capsule that will become a first for Europe.

The Bandwagon-3 mission, atop a Falcon 9 rocket, lifted off at 8:48 p.m. EDT, from Space Launch Complex 40.

"Liftoff!" SpaceX wrote in a post on X one minute after the launch.

The mission is carrying ADD's 425Sat-3, Tomorrow Companies Inc.'s Tomorrow-S7 and Atmos Space Cargo's PHOENIX re-entry capsule. Atmos Space Cargo is a German company and is the first private European company to attempt space re-entry.

"Our PHOENIX re-entry capsule received FAA approval and is set to fly on SpaceX Bandwagon 3 rideshare mission," the company announced in February.

"On this test flight, ATMOS will become the first private entity in European history to attempt space re-entry, while setting a new global standard for payload efficiency of 1:2 -- redefining commercial space logistics."

Monday's launch was the third flight for the Falcon 9 booster, which also launched 03b mPOWER-E and Crew-10. After stage separation, the first stage landed on Landing Zone 2 at Cape Canaveral.

"Falcon 9's first stage has landed on Landing Zone 2," SpaceX announced less than 10 minutes after launch.

