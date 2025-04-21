Science News
April 21, 2025 / 7:25 AM

NASA, SpaceX launch 32nd resupply mission to International Space Station

By Ian Stark
Share with X
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center, Florida on Saturday. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center, Florida on Saturday. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

April 21 (UPI) -- NASA launched its latest cargo run to the International Space Station early Monday morning.

At 4:15 a.m. EDT, a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft took off while aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The craft, known as Commercial Resupply Services 32, or CRS-32, carried approximately 6,700 pounds of cargo and scientific equipment in what was SpaceX's 32nd commercial resupply services mission for NASA.

Dragon separated from the rocket's second stage about nine minutes after launch, then opened its nosecone and performed a series of thruster firings so that it could reach the ISS.

If all continues to go normally, Dragon should arrive at the ISS Tuesday at 8:20 a.m., and then dock to the zenith, space-facing port of the station's Harmony module. NASA will offer live coverage of the docking starting at 6:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Related

The next Cargo Dragon, the CRS-33 mission, is slated for a summer launch and will stay at the ISS for some time in order to test tech related to the U.S. Deorbit Vehicle, a SpaceX craft that will hopefully be able to bring the ISS safely back to Earth when its mission concludes in 2031.

Monday's CRS-32 mission was the fifth flight for the Cargo Dragon C209, one of three cargo vehicles in SpaceX's fleet. Its previous flights were CRS-22, 24, 27, and 30. Walker noted that the mission will debut "enhanced" drogue parachutes when the capsule makes its return to Earth in about a month.

Monday's blastoff follows an incident that took place in January during which a Northrop Grumman Cygnus NG-22 cargo mission due for the ISS suffered a damaged pressure vessel and had to scrap the trip altogether. It was intended to bring over 8,000 pounds. of supplies and cargo, but now the next NG delivery mission won't be a go until September.

The station's resupply needs have seen other challenges, with the delays faced by the Sierra Space's Dream Catcher, a cargo module that is over a year behind schedule. Able to transport 11,000 pounds of cargo and 1,100 pounds of unpressurised equipment, the Catcher now expects to fly in the fall, along with the Japanese HTV-X cargo ship.

NASA has yet to decide if the next flight of Boeing's Starliner capsule will be an unmanned launch.

Latest Headlines

SpaceX launches third fleet of spy satellites in 8 days
Science News // 15 hours ago
SpaceX launches third fleet of spy satellites in 8 days
April 20 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched its third fleet of spy satellites in 8 days on Sunday, its tenth mission of the year in support of the National Reconnaissance Office, the United States' spy satellite agency.
Robotic runners hobbled by breakdowns in first half-marathon against humans
Science News // 16 hours ago
Robotic runners hobbled by breakdowns in first half-marathon against humans
April 20 (UPI) -- Twenty-one two-legged robots took the streets against human competitors in a first-of-its kind humanoid half-marathon in China Saturday, but technical breakdowns left them in the dust.
Veteran NASA astronaut Don Pettit returns to Earth on 70th birthday
Science News // 19 hours ago
Veteran NASA astronaut Don Pettit returns to Earth on 70th birthday
April 20 (UPI) -- Veteran NASA astronaut Don Pettit celebrated his 70th birthday as he returned to Earth from a seven-month stay at the International Space Station
Astronaut Pettit, 2 cosmonauts undock from the International Space Station
Science News // 1 day ago
Astronaut Pettit, 2 cosmonauts undock from the International Space Station
April 19 (UPI) -- NASA astronaut Don Pettit and Roscosmos cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner successfully departed the International Space Station for their return voyage to Earth.
NASA's oldest astronaut returning to Earth after ISS mission
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA's oldest astronaut returning to Earth after ISS mission
April 19 (UPI) -- NASA astronaut Don Pettit will return to Earth from the International Space Station Saturday, alongside his two Russian cosmonaut colleagues.
Katy Perry, Gayle King launch into space on Blue Origin rocket
Science News // 6 days ago
Katy Perry, Gayle King launch into space on Blue Origin rocket
April 14 (UPI) -- Pop singer Katy Perry and TV host Gayle King launched into space Monday as part of Blue Origin's eleventh space tourism launch.
Google Doodle marks World Quantum Day
Science News // 1 week ago
Google Doodle marks World Quantum Day
April 14 (UPI) -- Monday's Google Doodle marks World Quantum Day, April 14. The occasion promotes "public awareness and understanding of quantum science and technology."
SpaceX launches 27 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit
Science News // 1 week ago
SpaceX launches 27 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit
April 14 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket loaded up with more than two dozen Starlink satellites early Monday from Florida's famed Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
SpaceX doubleheader: Spy satellites launched in California, then Starlink ones in Florida
Science News // 1 week ago
SpaceX doubleheader: Spy satellites launched in California, then Starlink ones in Florida
April 12 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Saturday launched Starshield satellites for the National Reconnaissance Office from California then 12 hours later 21 Starlink satellites from Florida.
ULA's launch of Amazon's satellites scrubbed because of bad weather in Florida
Science News // 1 week ago
ULA's launch of Amazon's satellites scrubbed because of bad weather in Florida
April 9 (UPI) -- United Launch Alliance on Wednesday night scrubbed the night launch of the first 17 satellites owned by Amazon because of inclement weather in Florida.

Trending Stories

Veteran NASA astronaut Don Pettit returns to Earth on 70th birthday
Veteran NASA astronaut Don Pettit returns to Earth on 70th birthday
SpaceX launches third fleet of spy satellites in 8 days
SpaceX launches third fleet of spy satellites in 8 days
NASA's oldest astronaut returning to Earth after ISS mission
NASA's oldest astronaut returning to Earth after ISS mission
Robotic runners hobbled by breakdowns in first half-marathon against humans
Robotic runners hobbled by breakdowns in first half-marathon against humans
Astronaut Pettit, 2 cosmonauts undock from the International Space Station
Astronaut Pettit, 2 cosmonauts undock from the International Space Station

Follow Us