Science News
April 19, 2025 / 2:00 PM

NASA's oldest astronaut returning to Earth after ISS mission

By Simon Druker
Share with X
NASA astronaut Don Pettit will return to Earth from the International Space Station Saturday, alongside his two Russian cosmonaut colleagues. Photo courtesy of NASA
1 of 2 | NASA astronaut Don Pettit will return to Earth from the International Space Station Saturday, alongside his two Russian cosmonaut colleagues. Photo courtesy of NASA

April 19 (UPI) -- NASA astronaut Don Pettit will return to Earth from the International Space Station Saturday, alongside his two Russian cosmonaut colleagues.

Pettit, Alexey Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner are expected to land outside the town of Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan with the help of a parachute at 9:20 p.m. EDT Saturday.

The trio will begin the procedure of undocking their Soyuz MS-26 spacecraft from the ISS at 5:57 p.m. EDT.

NASA will stream the procedure on its website.

Because the landing will take place at 6:20 a.m. local time, it will occur on Pettit's 70th birthday. He is the oldest active member of NASA's astronaut core.

Pettit turned over command of the ISS Friday during a ceremony, handing control to Japan Aerospace Agency astronaut Takuya Onishi for the start of Expedition 73.

Last month, the uncrewed Cygnus spacecraft delivered over 4 tons of supplies and cargo to the ISS.

The three men will have orbited the Earth 3,520 times during their 220 days in space by the time they land.

Pettit served as flight engineer aboard the ISS during Expeditions 71 and 72 and has now completed four space flights for a total of 590 days in orbit.

After recovery, the trio will fly by helicopter to Karaganda, Kazakhstan, before splitting up -- Ovchinin and Vagner will fly on to Star City, Russia, while a NASA plane will take Pettit to Houston.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Katy Perry, Gayle King launch into space on Blue Origin rocket
Science News // 5 days ago
Katy Perry, Gayle King launch into space on Blue Origin rocket
April 14 (UPI) -- Pop singer Katy Perry and TV host Gayle King launched into space Monday as part of Blue Origin's eleventh space tourism launch.
Google Doodle marks World Quantum Day
Science News // 5 days ago
Google Doodle marks World Quantum Day
April 14 (UPI) -- Monday's Google Doodle marks World Quantum Day, April 14. The occasion promotes "public awareness and understanding of quantum science and technology."
SpaceX launches 27 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit
Science News // 5 days ago
SpaceX launches 27 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit
April 14 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket loaded up with more than two dozen Starlink satellites early Monday from Florida's famed Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
SpaceX doubleheader: Spy satellites launched in California, then Starlink ones in Florida
Science News // 1 week ago
SpaceX doubleheader: Spy satellites launched in California, then Starlink ones in Florida
April 12 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Saturday launched Starshield satellites for the National Reconnaissance Office from California then 12 hours later 21 Starlink satellites from Florida.
ULA's launch of Amazon's satellites scrubbed because of bad weather in Florida
Science News // 1 week ago
ULA's launch of Amazon's satellites scrubbed because of bad weather in Florida
April 9 (UPI) -- United Launch Alliance on Wednesday night scrubbed the night launch of the first 17 satellites owned by Amazon because of inclement weather in Florida.
Nuclear fuel reaches new enrichment standard
Science News // 1 week ago
Nuclear fuel reaches new enrichment standard
April 10 (UPI) -- For the first time, nuclear fuel enriched above 5% will be irradiated in a commercial U.S. reactor, the Department of Energy announced Thursday.
Virtual dive will take explorers deep into unexplored waters off Hawaii
Science News // 1 week ago
Virtual dive will take explorers deep into unexplored waters off Hawaii
April 10 (UPI) -- Aquatic enthusiasts have a chance to join a virtual deep sea expedition with underwater explorers this week, as remotely operated vehicles take cameras below the surface of the ocean to investigate uncharted waters.
Forecast for showers: Plenty of meteors to fill night skies for rest of 2025
Science News // 1 week ago
Forecast for showers: Plenty of meteors to fill night skies for rest of 2025
Here is a list of every meteor shower to mark on your calendar through the rest of 2025.
Weather satellite operational, completes fleet to forecast severe storms on Earth
Science News // 1 week ago
Weather satellite operational, completes fleet to forecast severe storms on Earth
April 8 (UPI) -- The final piece of an advanced series of weather satellites officially began operating Tuesday to help provide better forecasts on Earth and in space, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
In Alabama, NASA's annual rover vehicle challenge drives inspiration for moon, beyond
Science News // 1 week ago
In Alabama, NASA's annual rover vehicle challenge drives inspiration for moon, beyond
April 8 (UPI) -- NASA will kick off its 31st annual Rover Competition this week in Alabama, giving students from around the world a chance to show their engineering prowess in the space agency's "" obstacle course games.

Trending Stories

Forecast for showers: Plenty of meteors to fill night skies for rest of 2025
Forecast for showers: Plenty of meteors to fill night skies for rest of 2025
Katy Perry, Gayle King launch into space on Blue Origin rocket
Katy Perry, Gayle King launch into space on Blue Origin rocket
In Alabama, NASA's annual rover vehicle challenge drives inspiration for moon, beyond
In Alabama, NASA's annual rover vehicle challenge drives inspiration for moon, beyond
SpaceX launches more satellites from Vandenberg SFB
SpaceX launches more satellites from Vandenberg SFB
Google Doodle marks World Quantum Day
Google Doodle marks World Quantum Day

Follow Us