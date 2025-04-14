Trending
Science News
April 14, 2025 / 8:18 AM

Google Doodle marks World Quantum Day

By Karen Butler
Share with X
Monday's Google Doodle marks World Quantum Day. Screenshot courtesy of Google Doodle
Monday's Google Doodle marks World Quantum Day. Screenshot courtesy of Google Doodle

April 14 (UPI) -- Monday's Google Doodle marks World Quantum Day, April 14.

The animated artwork shows a thaumatrope or optical illusion with different images on the backs and fronts of discs that spell the word "Google" when they spin on individual red threads.

"The Doodle illustrates the concept of superposition, one of the fundamental principles that makes quantum computing possible," the search engine's homepage said.

"The date, April 14th, represents the first three digits of Planck's constant, which describes the relationship between the energy and frequency of a quantum of energy (such as a photon): 4.14×10−15 eV."

World Quantum Day is an occasion "promoting public awareness and understanding of quantum science and technology around the world," according to the official World Quantum Day website.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Katy Perry, Gayle King launched into space on Blue Origin rocket
Science News // 2 minutes ago
Katy Perry, Gayle King launched into space on Blue Origin rocket
April 14 (UPI) -- Pop singer Katy Perry and TV host Gayle King launched into space Monday as part of Blue Origin's eleventh space tourism launch.
SpaceX launches 27 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit
Science News // 9 hours ago
SpaceX launches 27 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit
April 14 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket loaded up with more than two dozen Starlink satellites early Monday from Florida's famed Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
SpaceX doubleheader: Spy satellites launched in California, then Starlink ones in Florida
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX doubleheader: Spy satellites launched in California, then Starlink ones in Florida
April 12 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Saturday launched Starshield satellites for the National Reconnaissance Office from California then 12 hours later 21 Starlink satellites from Florida.
ULA's launch of Amazon's satellites scrubbed because of bad weather in Florida
Science News // 4 days ago
ULA's launch of Amazon's satellites scrubbed because of bad weather in Florida
April 9 (UPI) -- United Launch Alliance on Wednesday night scrubbed the night launch of the first 17 satellites owned by Amazon because of inclement weather in Florida.
Nuclear fuel reaches new enrichment standard
Science News // 3 days ago
Nuclear fuel reaches new enrichment standard
April 10 (UPI) -- For the first time, nuclear fuel enriched above 5% will be irradiated in a commercial U.S. reactor, the Department of Energy announced Thursday.
Virtual dive will take explorers deep into unexplored waters off Hawaii
Science News // 3 days ago
Virtual dive will take explorers deep into unexplored waters off Hawaii
April 10 (UPI) -- Aquatic enthusiasts have a chance to join a virtual deep sea expedition with underwater explorers this week, as remotely operated vehicles take cameras below the surface of the ocean to investigate uncharted waters.
Forecast for showers: Plenty of meteors to fill night skies for rest of 2025
Science News // 3 days ago
Forecast for showers: Plenty of meteors to fill night skies for rest of 2025
Here is a list of every meteor shower to mark on your calendar through the rest of 2025.
Weather satellite operational, completes fleet to forecast severe storms on Earth
Science News // 5 days ago
Weather satellite operational, completes fleet to forecast severe storms on Earth
April 8 (UPI) -- The final piece of an advanced series of weather satellites officially began operating Tuesday to help provide better forecasts on Earth and in space, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
In Alabama, NASA's annual rover vehicle challenge drives inspiration for moon, beyond
Science News // 5 days ago
In Alabama, NASA's annual rover vehicle challenge drives inspiration for moon, beyond
April 8 (UPI) -- NASA will kick off its 31st annual Rover Competition this week in Alabama, giving students from around the world a chance to show their engineering prowess in the space agency's "" obstacle course games.
NASA astronaut Jonny Kim, two cosmonauts board ISS
Science News // 6 days ago
NASA astronaut Jonny Kim, two cosmonauts board ISS
April 8 (UPI) -- A Soyuz rocket with NASA astronaut Jonny Kim and two Russian cosmonauts on board docked with the International Space Station early Tuesday, following a three-hour, 10-minute flight from launch.

Trending Stories

Nuclear fuel reaches new enrichment standard
Nuclear fuel reaches new enrichment standard
SpaceX doubleheader: Spy satellites launched in California, then Starlink ones in Florida
SpaceX doubleheader: Spy satellites launched in California, then Starlink ones in Florida
SpaceX launches 27 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit
SpaceX launches 27 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit
Virtual dive will take explorers deep into unexplored waters off Hawaii
Virtual dive will take explorers deep into unexplored waters off Hawaii
Forecast for showers: Plenty of meteors to fill night skies for rest of 2025
Forecast for showers: Plenty of meteors to fill night skies for rest of 2025

Follow Us