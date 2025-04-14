Science News
April 14, 2025 / 12:11 AM

SpaceX launches 27 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit

By Darryl Coote
A Falcon 9 rocket, like the one pictured here, launched early Monday with a payload of 27 Starlink satellites. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
A Falcon 9 rocket, like the one pictured here, launched early Monday with a payload of 27 Starlink satellites. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

April 14 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket loaded with more than two dozen Starlink satellites early Monday from Florida's famed Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The rocket launched at 12 a.m. EDT from Space Launch Complex 40.

Backup opportunities were available until 1:59 a.m. but were not needed.

The mission is to place 27 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit, where they will join a constellation of thousands of others to offer high-speed, low-latency Internet across the globe

The first-stage booster -- on its 27th flight -- returned to Earth, where it landed on the Just Read the Instructions droneship, which had been awaiting its return in the Atlantic Ocean.

