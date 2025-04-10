Trending
April 10, 2025

Nuclear fuel reaches new enrichment standard

By Mark Moran
This photo shows the target chamber at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory's National Ignition Facility, where 192 laser beams delivered more than 2 million joules of ultraviolet energy to a tiny fuel pellet to create fusion ignition in 2022. File photo via Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory/UPI
April 10 (UPI) -- For the first time, nuclear fuel enriched above 5% will be irradiated in a commercial U.S. reactor, the Department of Energy announced Thursday.

"The higher enrichment levels allow the fuel to last longer and operate at increased power levels - potentially leading to additional reliable power production at nuclear power plants across the country," a release from the DOE's Office of Nuclear Energy said.

Commercial nuclear reactors typically operate on fuel that is between 3% and 5% enriched uranium 235, the main fissile isotope that produces energy during a chain reaction, the DOE said.

The more highly enriched fuel could extend nuclear operations cycles up to 24 months, allow for greater energy output and create less wasted over the reactor's lifetime. The enriched pellets are also expected to increase safety. They were created from uranium oxide powder made by Idaho National Laboratory.

The new fuel will be tested for at least the next 4 years, the DOE said. Most of the research has been done at a site in Georgia.

