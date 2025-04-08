Trending
April 8, 2025 / 3:37 AM

NASA astronaut Jonny Kim, two cosmonauts launch for ISS

By Darryl Coote
NASA astronaut Jonny Kim is on his way to the International Space Station early Tuesday. Photo courtesy of NASA/Release
April 8 (UPI) -- NASA astronaut Jonny Kim and two Russian cosmonauts launched to the International Space Station early Tuesday from Kazakhstan.

The Soyuz spacecraft with its three crew members on board launched at 10:47 a.m. local time -- 1:47 a.m. EDT -- from the Russia-controlled Baikonur Cosmodrome in the former Soviet nation.

"Jonny Kim is now on his way to the International Space Station on his first spaceflight!" NASA's Johnson Space Center said on X as it celebrated the successful launch.

Kim is serving as a flight engineer for the Soyuz MS-27 mission, which is on a two-orbit, three-hour journey to the ISS.

The trio are scheduled to arrive at the orbiting space laboratory at 5:03 a.m. EDT with hatch opening expected at about 7:20 a.m.

Kim and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Alexey Zubritsky will join Expedition 73 at the space station, where they will spend the next eight months performing what NASA called "cutting-edge research."

"While aboard the orbiting laboratory, Kim will conduct scientific investigations and technology demonstrations to help prepare the crew for future space missions and provide benefits to people on Earth," NASA said in an August press release.

A U.S. Navy lieutenant commander and dual naval aviator and flight surgeon, Kim, who also served as a Navy SEAL, was selected as an astronaut in 2017.

"Behind every successful astronaut is an extraordinary team of dedicated individuals who truly care," Kim said in a post to X on launch day.

"At NASA, we're renowned for engineering excellence, groundbreaking research and pushing the boundaries of what's possible. But what truly sets us apart is our people. It's not the rockets, planes, satellites or science that define this agency -- it's the remarkable individuals who bring it all to life -- always has been, and always will be.

"So, to those who faithfully serve our public to make this possible: Thank you."

