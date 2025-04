A Falcon 9 rocket launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. in January. Photo by SpaceX

April 7 (UPI) -- SpaceX is to utilize a new first stage booster when it launches 27 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California Monday. The new Falcon 9 first stage booster, which may be B1091, will be the second new booster that SpaceX introduced so far this year, after the B1092 used on the Starlink mission that launched in February. Advertisement

Liftoff is slated for 3 p.m. PDT, with a window that expands out to 6:35 p.m. Should it be necessary, the mission can also launch Tuesday starting at 2:13 p.m. PDT.

The satellites are to be carried into low-Earth orbit by a Falcon 9 spacecraft, and the booster will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship after stage separation. The droneship will be stationed in the Pacific Ocean, and should everything work out as expected, this will be the 124th booster landing for the droneship and the 428th booster landing to date.

Residents of Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Ventura counties may hear one or more sonic booms during the launch, dependent on weather and other conditions.

The public can watch a live webcast of this mission on X @SpaceX, on the X TV app and the SpaceX website. The webcast will begin about five minutes before takeoff.

