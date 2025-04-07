NASA to livestream Senate confirmation hearing for Trump's nominee to lead space agency

April 7 (UPI) -- NASA announced Monday it will livestream the Senate confirmation hearing of President Donald Trump's nominee to lead America's space agency.

On Wednesday, Jared Isaacman is slated to sit down in front of lawmakers at 10 a.m. EDT inside the Russell Building before the Senate's Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation as the panel considers Isaacman to be the next NASA administrator.

The agency will stream the hearing on NASA+ while the committee will likewise broadcast on its website and YouTube channels.

Isaacman, 42, was picked by Trump for NASA's top post in December and officially nominated on Jan. 20.

NASA Acting Administrator Janet Petro, meanwhile, expressed how she was "glad" to see Isaacman's hearing was pending.

Founder and CEO of Allentown, Penn.-based Shift4 payments, he also founded defense aerospace company Draken International and is a close associate of White House adviser Elon Musk, raising questions whether Issacman will favor the business interests of SpaceX over NASA.

"Upon confirmation, his leadership will support our work to drive American innovation, strengthen partnerships, and further the essential mission of the agency for the benefit of all," Petro stated Monday.