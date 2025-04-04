Trending
Advertisement
Science News
April 4, 2025 / 7:39 AM

SpaceX Fram2 mission set to return to Earth

By Ian Stark
Share with X
SpaceX's Fram2 mission is set to splashdown in California on its return to Earth Friday. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
SpaceX's Fram2 mission is set to splashdown in California on its return to Earth Friday. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- SpaceX's Fram2 mission, the first crewed mission to ever orbit Earth's North and South poles, is set to Earth on Friday morning.

The Crew Dragon capsule has carried four civilians from four countries on a five-day mission that will be entirely concluded when the craft splashes down in the Pacific Ocean off the California coast at approximately 9:19 a.m. PDT.

Advertisement

SpaceX successfully launched the private Fram2 Monday night from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The four-person crew, mission commander Chun Wang of Malta; vehicle commander Janice Mikkelsen of Norway; pilot Rabea Rogge of Germany and medical officer Eric Phillips of Australia have been traveling in low Earth orbit and have conducted 22 research tests that were intended to help better understand human health in space.

Related

Chun posted to X Wednesday that all four crew members experienced space motion sickness in their first few hours in microgravity and throughout the first day but managed to sleep well and by the second day all had adjusted to their situation.

The crew took the first x-ray in space, tested how human cognition can adapt to the spaceflight environment within the first few hours of reaching space, completed a brain mapping electroencephalography experiment, and took a continuous glucose monitor study to see how fluid shifts in space can affect the readings taken by glucose monitors for diabetics, among other experiments.

Advertisement

"Proud to be able to bring to space some incredible cameras and lenses capturing the first images of the Arctic and Antarctic shot by humans from space," Fram2 Vehicle Commander and cinematographer Jannicke Mikkelsen posted to X from space Thursday, "These videos are big in file size and we look [forward] to sharing them with you post-mission splashdown."

Once back on Earth, the crew also plans to exit the Dragon capsule without any operational or medical assistance, in a final experiment to help researchers judge the ability of astronauts to perform without assistance after a duration in space.

Latest Headlines

SpaceX launches next round of Internet satellites from California
Science News // 11 hours ago
SpaceX launches next round of Internet satellites from California
April 3 (UPI) -- With patches of blue sky peeking through a mostly overcast sky, SpaceX launched 27 Starlink Internet satellites into low-Earth orbit aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.
Amazon prepares to launch first full batch of Project Kuiper satellites
Science News // 21 hours ago
Amazon prepares to launch first full batch of Project Kuiper satellites
April 3 (UPI) -- Jeff Bezos' Project Kuiper said Wednesday it is planning to launch 27 satellites April 9 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida. It's the project's first full batch of the internet connection satellites.
NASA says asteroid 2024 YR4 size of a 10-story building; increases chances of moon impact
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA says asteroid 2024 YR4 size of a 10-story building; increases chances of moon impact
April 3 (UPI) -- NASA said that an asteroid previously believed to be destined for Earth is now more likely to make impact with the moon.
NASA seeks 2026, 2027 ISS private-mission proposals
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA seeks 2026, 2027 ISS private-mission proposals
April 2 (UPI) -- NASA officials want to send two private missions to the International Space Station over the next two years and are seeking proposals to make it happen.
SpaceX scrubs California launch of 27 Starlink satellites
Science News // 2 days ago
SpaceX scrubs California launch of 27 Starlink satellites
April 1 (UPI) -- The SpaceX rocket and spacecraft technology company scrubbed its launch of 27 satellites Tuesday from California.
SpaceX launches Fram2, first crewed mission in orbit over Earth's poles
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX launches Fram2, first crewed mission in orbit over Earth's poles
March 31 (UPI) -- SpaceX successfully launched Fram2, the first crewed mission to orbit Earth's poles, on Monday night from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The historic mission is carrying four civilians from four countries.
SpaceX launches another 28 Starlink satellites into orbit from Florida
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX launches another 28 Starlink satellites into orbit from Florida
March 31 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Monday launched another batch of satellites from Starlink mission launches from Florida on Monday afternoon, about 5 1/2 hours before another Falcon 9 nearby sent a privately funded crew into space.
First European orbital rocket launch fails, crashes into Norwegian ocean
Science News // 4 days ago
First European orbital rocket launch fails, crashes into Norwegian ocean
March 30 (UPI) -- The first orbital rocket launched from Europe crashed less than a minute after it was launched Sunday, but operators still considered the mission a success.
SpaceX's Crew 11 to space station named: 2 from NASA, plus Russia, Japan
Science News // 6 days ago
SpaceX's Crew 11 to space station named: 2 from NASA, plus Russia, Japan
March 28 (UPI) -- NASA on Friday announced the four crew members of Crew-11 who will be part of Space X's next trip to the International Space Station no earlier than July from Florida.
Cygnus set to depart from International Space Station
Science News // 1 week ago
Cygnus set to depart from International Space Station
March 27 (UPI) -- The uncrewed Cygnus spacecraft is scheduled to undock from the International Space Station Friday after having delivered more than 4 tons of supplies, scientific instruments used in experiments and hardware.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NASA says asteroid 2024 YR4 size of a 10-story building; increases chances of moon impact
NASA says asteroid 2024 YR4 size of a 10-story building; increases chances of moon impact
Amazon prepares to launch first full batch of Project Kuiper satellites
Amazon prepares to launch first full batch of Project Kuiper satellites
SpaceX launches next round of Internet satellites from California
SpaceX launches next round of Internet satellites from California
NASA seeks 2026, 2027 ISS private-mission proposals
NASA seeks 2026, 2027 ISS private-mission proposals
SpaceX scrubs California launch of 27 Starlink satellites
SpaceX scrubs California launch of 27 Starlink satellites
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement