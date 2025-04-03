SpaceX launches next round of Internet satellites from California

April 3 (UPI) -- With patches of blue sky peeking through a mostly overcast sky, SpaceX launched 27 Starlink Internet satellites into low-Earth orbit aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California just after 6 pm PDT Thursday.
It's the 5th time this first stage fuel booster cell has been used to launch a SpaceX rocket. The booster landed on the recovery droneship Of Course I Still Love you after separating from the payload portion of the SpaceX craft, which jettisoned its payload into low-Earth orbit about 8 minutes after liftoff.