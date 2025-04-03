Trending
Advertisement
Science News
April 3, 2025 / 10:30 AM

Amazon prepares to launch first full batch of Project Kuiper satellites

By Doug Cunningham
Share with X
Project Kuiper said Wednesday it is planning to launch 27 satellites April 9 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida. It's the project's first full batch of the Internet connection satellites and will be launched by United Launch Alliance. FIle Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
Project Kuiper said Wednesday it is planning to launch 27 satellites April 9 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida. It's the project's first full batch of the Internet connection satellites and will be launched by United Launch Alliance. FIle Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- Amazon's Project Kuiper said Wednesday it is planning to launch 27 satellites April 9 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida.

It is the project's first full batch of Internet connection satellites and will be launched by United Launch Alliance.

Advertisement

According to Project Kuiper their first-generation satellite system will put a total of 3,200 into orbit in the first constellation, using more than 80 launches to deploy them.

"We've done extensive testing on the ground to prepare for this first mission, but there are some things you can only learn in flight, and this will be the first time we've flown our final satellite design and the first time we've deployed so many satellites at once," said Project Kuiper's Rajeev Badyal in a statement.

Related

The project's ultimate goal is to provide end-to-end connectivity that will deliver Internet service to virtually any location on Earth.

According to Project Kuiper, service will start for consumers later this year.

Amazon's Federal Communications Commission license for Project Kuiper requires half the satellite constellation to be deployed by July 2026. The remainder must be deployed by July 2029.

Advertisement

"No matter how the mission unfolds, this is just the start of our journey, and we have all the pieces in place to learn and adapt as we prepare to launch again and again over the coming years," Badyal's statement said.

Amazon said the satellites going into orbit April 9 are significantly upgraded from the two prototypes first launched in 2023.

The upgrades include better phased array antennas, solar arrays, processors, propulsion and optical inter-satellite links, according to Amazon.

The payload scheduled for the April 9 Atlas V rocket launch will be the heaviest that rocket has ever flown. It will require the most powerful configuration for the rocket, which includes five rocket boosters plus the main booster.

Seven more Atlas launches are planned for coming years in addition to 38 launches on the larger Vulcan Centaur rocket.

Latest Headlines

NASA says asteroid 2024 YR4 size of a 10-story building; increases chances of moon impact
Science News // 3 hours ago
NASA says asteroid 2024 YR4 size of a 10-story building; increases chances of moon impact
April 3 (UPI) -- NASA said that an asteroid previously believed to be destined for Earth is now more likely to make impact with the moon.
NASA seeks 2026, 2027 ISS private-mission proposals
Science News // 16 hours ago
NASA seeks 2026, 2027 ISS private-mission proposals
April 2 (UPI) -- NASA officials want to send two private missions to the International Space Station over the next two years and are seeking proposals to make it happen.
SpaceX scrubs California launch of 27 Starlink satellites
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX scrubs California launch of 27 Starlink satellites
April 1 (UPI) -- The SpaceX rocket and spacecraft technology company scrubbed its launch of 27 satellites Tuesday from California.
SpaceX launches Fram2, first crewed mission in orbit over Earth's poles
Science News // 2 days ago
SpaceX launches Fram2, first crewed mission in orbit over Earth's poles
March 31 (UPI) -- SpaceX successfully launched Fram2, the first crewed mission to orbit Earth's poles, on Monday night from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The historic mission is carrying four civilians from four countries.
SpaceX launches another 28 Starlink satellites into orbit from Florida
Science News // 2 days ago
SpaceX launches another 28 Starlink satellites into orbit from Florida
March 31 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Monday launched another batch of satellites from Starlink mission launches from Florida on Monday afternoon, about 5 1/2 hours before another Falcon 9 nearby sent a privately funded crew into space.
First European orbital rocket launch fails, crashes into Norwegian ocean
Science News // 3 days ago
First European orbital rocket launch fails, crashes into Norwegian ocean
March 30 (UPI) -- The first orbital rocket launched from Europe crashed less than a minute after it was launched Sunday, but operators still considered the mission a success.
SpaceX's Crew 11 to space station named: 2 from NASA, plus Russia, Japan
Science News // 5 days ago
SpaceX's Crew 11 to space station named: 2 from NASA, plus Russia, Japan
March 28 (UPI) -- NASA on Friday announced the four crew members of Crew-11 who will be part of Space X's next trip to the International Space Station no earlier than July from Florida.
Cygnus set to depart from International Space Station
Science News // 6 days ago
Cygnus set to depart from International Space Station
March 27 (UPI) -- The uncrewed Cygnus spacecraft is scheduled to undock from the International Space Station Friday after having delivered more than 4 tons of supplies, scientific instruments used in experiments and hardware.
European Gaia spacecraft is shut down, sent into 'retirement orbit' around the Sun
Science News // 6 days ago
European Gaia spacecraft is shut down, sent into 'retirement orbit' around the Sun
March 27 (UPI) -- The European Space Agency announced Thursday the Gaia spacecraft was turned off after a decade of data gathering.
NASA's rover Curiosity finds biggest known organic molecules on Mars
Science News // 1 week ago
NASA's rover Curiosity finds biggest known organic molecules on Mars
March 25 (UPI) -- The NASA rover "Curiosity" discovered what scientists say is the largest ever seen organic molecules on Mars, raising speculation about if life was created billions of years ago on the Red Planet.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NASA seeks 2026, 2027 ISS private-mission proposals
NASA seeks 2026, 2027 ISS private-mission proposals
NASA says asteroid 2024 YR4 size of a 10-story building; increases chances of moon impact
NASA says asteroid 2024 YR4 size of a 10-story building; increases chances of moon impact
SpaceX scrubs California launch of 27 Starlink satellites
SpaceX scrubs California launch of 27 Starlink satellites
SpaceX launches Fram2, first crewed mission in orbit over Earth's poles
SpaceX launches Fram2, first crewed mission in orbit over Earth's poles
First European orbital rocket launch fails, crashes into Norwegian ocean
First European orbital rocket launch fails, crashes into Norwegian ocean
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement