Trending
Advertisement
Science News
April 2, 2025 / 6:54 PM

NASA seeks 2026, 2027 ISS private-mission proposals

By Mike Heuer
Share with X
The International Space Station is pictured from the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft shortly after undocking from the Harmony module’s space-facing port as the orbital outpost was soaring 272 miles above the cloudy Patagonia region of South America in October. Photo Courtesy of NASA
The International Space Station is pictured from the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft shortly after undocking from the Harmony module’s space-facing port as the orbital outpost was soaring 272 miles above the cloudy Patagonia region of South America in October. Photo Courtesy of NASA

April 2 (UPI) -- NASA officials want to send two private missions to the International Space Station over the next two years and are seeking proposals to make it happen.

"We are in an incredible time for human spaceflight with more opportunities to access space and grow a thriving commercial economy in low Earth orbit," NASA's ISS program managers Dana Weigel said Wednesday in an online announcement.

Advertisement

"NASA remains committed to supporting this expansion by leveraging our decades of expertise to help industry gain the experience needed to train and manage crews, conduct research and develop future destinations," Weigel said.

"Private astronaut missions are a key part of this effort, providing companies with hands-on opportunities to refine their capabilities and build partnerships that will shape the future of low-Earth orbit."

Related

NASA officials eventually want to place a "continuous human presence" in low Earth orbit aboard the ISS, which orbits the Earth about 270 miles above its surface.

NASA previously supported three private missions to the orbiting ISS space lab over the past three years and has a fourth planned no sooner than May.

Axiom Space accomplished the prior three missions and will undertake this year's mission, according to NASA.

Advertisement

Each of the private missions including docking at the ISS for up to 14 days with mission timing dependent upon other missions scheduled at the ISS and the amount of space traffic going to and from it.

The ISS has been active for more than 20 years and is a "critical test bed for NASA to understand and overcome the challenges of long-duration spaceflight and to expand commercial opportunities in low Earth orbit," according to NASA.

NASA is accepting proposals by interested parties until 5 p.m. May 30.

Latest Headlines

SpaceX scrubs California launch of 27 Starlink satellites
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX scrubs California launch of 27 Starlink satellites
April 1 (UPI) -- The SpaceX rocket and spacecraft technology company scrubbed its launch of 27 satellites Tuesday from California.
SpaceX launches Fram2, first crewed mission in orbit over Earth's poles
Science News // 2 days ago
SpaceX launches Fram2, first crewed mission in orbit over Earth's poles
March 31 (UPI) -- SpaceX successfully launched Fram2, the first crewed mission to orbit Earth's poles, on Monday night from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The historic mission is carrying four civilians from four countries.
SpaceX launches another 28 Starlink satellites into orbit from Florida
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX launches another 28 Starlink satellites into orbit from Florida
March 31 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Monday launched another batch of satellites from Starlink mission launches from Florida on Monday afternoon, about 5 1/2 hours before another Falcon 9 nearby sent a privately funded crew into space.
First European orbital rocket launch fails, crashes into Norwegian ocean
Science News // 3 days ago
First European orbital rocket launch fails, crashes into Norwegian ocean
March 30 (UPI) -- The first orbital rocket launched from Europe crashed less than a minute after it was launched Sunday, but operators still considered the mission a success.
SpaceX's Crew 11 to space station named: 2 from NASA, plus Russia, Japan
Science News // 5 days ago
SpaceX's Crew 11 to space station named: 2 from NASA, plus Russia, Japan
March 28 (UPI) -- NASA on Friday announced the four crew members of Crew-11 who will be part of Space X's next trip to the International Space Station no earlier than July from Florida.
Cygnus set to depart from International Space Station
Science News // 5 days ago
Cygnus set to depart from International Space Station
March 27 (UPI) -- The uncrewed Cygnus spacecraft is scheduled to undock from the International Space Station Friday after having delivered more than 4 tons of supplies, scientific instruments used in experiments and hardware.
European Gaia spacecraft is shut down, sent into 'retirement orbit' around the Sun
Science News // 6 days ago
European Gaia spacecraft is shut down, sent into 'retirement orbit' around the Sun
March 27 (UPI) -- The European Space Agency announced Thursday the Gaia spacecraft was turned off after a decade of data gathering.
NASA's rover Curiosity finds biggest known organic molecules on Mars
Science News // 1 week ago
NASA's rover Curiosity finds biggest known organic molecules on Mars
March 25 (UPI) -- The NASA rover "Curiosity" discovered what scientists say is the largest ever seen organic molecules on Mars, raising speculation about if life was created billions of years ago on the Red Planet.
NASA credits 'lucky alignment' for breathtaking image of cosmic tornado
Science News // 1 week ago
NASA credits 'lucky alignment' for breathtaking image of cosmic tornado
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has unveiled an awe-inspiring celestial spectacle of a spiral galaxy interacting with a plume of dust and gas from a newborn star.
SpaceX launches classified payload from Florida for Defense Department
Science News // 1 week ago
SpaceX launches classified payload from Florida for Defense Department
March 24 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Monday launched a Falcon 9 rocked carrying a classified payload for the U.S. Department of Defense from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

SpaceX scrubs California launch of 27 Starlink satellites
SpaceX scrubs California launch of 27 Starlink satellites
SpaceX launches Fram2, first crewed mission in orbit over Earth's poles
SpaceX launches Fram2, first crewed mission in orbit over Earth's poles
NASA's rover Curiosity finds biggest known organic molecules on Mars
NASA's rover Curiosity finds biggest known organic molecules on Mars
First European orbital rocket launch fails, crashes into Norwegian ocean
First European orbital rocket launch fails, crashes into Norwegian ocean
Cygnus set to depart from International Space Station
Cygnus set to depart from International Space Station
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement