A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches in Florida in mid-March. The company plans to launch a similar rocket mission Tuesday from a base in California. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

April 1 (UPI) -- The SpaceX rocket and spacecraft technology company will attempt to launch 27 satellites into orbit Tuesday. SpaceX announced in a press release that it will launch one of its Falcon 9 reusable, two-stage rockets at 5:06 p.m. PDT from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County, Calif. Advertisement

If successful, the mission will result in the placement of 27 Starlink communications satellites into low-Earth orbit.

If necessary, launch time may happen as late as 8:39 PDT, or it can be moved to Wednesday starting at 4:16 p.m. PDT.

SpaceX has already had a successful launch this week, as it launched 28 Starlink satellites into orbit Monday from Florida. The launch can be viewed online via the company's X account.

On the West Coast, residents of Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties may hear sonic booms during the launch, dependent on weather and other conditions.