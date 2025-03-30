First European orbital rocket launch fails, crashes into Norwegian ocean

Isar Aerospace's Spectrum rocket, pictured on the launch pad in Norway before its first attempted flight, lost control seconds after lifting off and crashed -- but the company said the attempt was still a success. Photo courtesy Isar Aerospace/Robin Brillert/Wingmen Media

March 30 (UPI) -- The first orbital rocket launched from Europe crashed less than a minute after it was launched Sunday, but operators still considered the mission a success. The German startup Isar launched the Spectrum rocket from Andøya spaceport in the Norwegian Arctic at 6:30 a.m. EDT in what the company called a test mission, but it began smoking and crashed back to Earth shortly after. Advertisement

"This allowed the company to gather a substantial amount of flight data and experience to apply on future missions," Isar said in a statement. "After the flight was terminated at T+30 seconds, the launch vehicle fell into the sea in a controlled manner."

It was the first attempt to launch a rocket from the European mainland and an effort to jump start the continent's move to join the burgeoning space race. Sweden and Britain have said they intend to enter the market for commercial spaceflight.

Orbital rockets are typically used to transport satellites and other cargo into space and Europe has said it intends to become a center for such flights.

Video of the uncrewed mission shows the rocket launching successfully amid Norway's jagged snow-covered mountains along the coast before it stopped accelerating, turned completely around, plummeted into the ocean and exploded. Officials, however, said the mission proved useful for the information gained.

"Success to get off the pad, and lots of data already obtained. I am sure @isaraerospace will learn a lot. Rocket launch is hard. Never give up, move forward with even more energy!" European Space Agency's Director General, Josef Aschbacher posted on X.

Severe Arctic weather had postponed the launch for more than a week. The mission was designed to collect data on the company's launch vehicle and was the first test of its integrated systems.

The company said the Spectrum activated its rocket termination system about 30 seconds into the flight, which caused the craft to turn end for end, 180 degrees, and fall into a planned "safe zone" in the water.