A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket creates a vapor cone as it launches the Northrop Grumman Cygnus spacecraft for NASA on a mission designated as NG-21 to the International Space Station at 11:02 AM EDT from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center, Florida, in August. File photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

March 27 (UPI) -- The uncrewed Cygnus spacecraft is scheduled to undock from the International Space Station Friday after having delivered more than 4 tons of supplies, scientific instruments used in experiments, commercial products, hardware, and other cargo. The undocking is scheduled to begin for 6:30 a.m. EDT and will be broadcast live online by NASA. Advertisement

The departure will be initiated from the ground when controllers send commands to the robotic arm, which will position the module to undock from the ISS port, where it has been stationed since August, 2024.

The undocking is scheduled to happen at 6:55 p.m. EDT.

The Cygnus will transport more than seven months worth of garbage generated by the International Space Station crew. Its mission is several months behind schedule.

Three weeks ago, NASA reported that a shipping container used to protect Cygnus was damaged last June while the module was being transported to Florida for launch at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.