Trending
Advertisement
Science News
March 27, 2025 / 11:11 AM

European Gaia spacecraft is shut down, sent into 'retirement orbit' around the Sun

By Doug Cunningham
Share with X
The European Space Agency announced Thursday the Gaia spacecraft was turned off after a decade of data gathering. The work to analyze the data continues. A control team at the ESA's European Space Operations Center powered down all of Gaia's subsystems and sent it into a "retirement orbit" around the Sun. Photo courtesy European Space Agency
The European Space Agency announced Thursday the Gaia spacecraft was turned off after a decade of data gathering. The work to analyze the data continues. A control team at the ESA's European Space Operations Center powered down all of Gaia's subsystems and sent it into a "retirement orbit" around the Sun. Photo courtesy European Space Agency

March 27 (UPI) -- The European Space Agency announced Thursday the Gaia spacecraft was turned off after a decade of data gathering.

A control team at the ESA's European Space Operations Center powered down all of Gaia's subsystems and sent it into a "retirement orbit" around the Sun.

Advertisement

"Gaia's extensive data releases are a unique treasure trove for astrophysical research, and influence almost all disciplines in astronomy," said Gaia Project Scientist Johannes Sahlmann in a statement.

During its 10-year operation Gaia collected data on evidence of past galactic mergers, identified new star clusters and mapped millions of quasars and galaxies.

Related

According to the ESA Gaia also contributed to the discovery of black holes and exoplanets and tracked hundreds of thousands of asteroids and comets.

Even as Gaia was sent into retirement, the final data releases from the spacecraft's exploration will continue.

"Data release 4, planned for 2026, and the final Gaia legacy catalogs, planned for release no earlier than the end of 2030, will continue shaping our scientific understanding of the cosmos for decades to come," Sahlmann said.

The original plan for Gaia was to be in service for just five years.

Advertisement

Gaia Spacecraft Operator Tiago Nogueira said turning Gaia off was complicated.

"Switching off a spacecraft at the end of its mission sounds like a simple enough job," he said. "But spacecraft really don't want to be switched off."

Gaia has multiple redundant systems designed to allow it to recover from a host of potential disruptions in operation. That required a "decommissioning strategy" to disable the redundant systems.

"The final commands have been sent to Gaia. This is the last time that the spacecraft will ever hear from its team on Earth," The ESA said.

Those final commands included shutting down communications systems and Gaia's central computer.

The data archive Gaia created is so vast that it will continue to help shape astronomy for decades to come.

The decommissioning process included personal farewell messages from hundreds of team members who contributed to the mission.

"We will never forget Gaia, and Gaia will never forget us," Mission Manager Uwe Lammers said in a statement.

In June 2022 the ESA released the third set of data from Gaia, reporting that it had observed thousands of starquakes as well as what was called "stellar DNA" during a survey of the Milky Way.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

NASA's rover Curiosity finds biggest known organic molecules on Mars
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA's rover Curiosity finds biggest known organic molecules on Mars
March 25 (UPI) -- The NASA rover "Curiosity" discovered what scientists say is the largest ever seen organic molecules on Mars, raising speculation about if life was created billions of years ago on the Red Planet.
NASA credits 'lucky alignment' for breathtaking image of cosmic tornado
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA credits 'lucky alignment' for breathtaking image of cosmic tornado
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has unveiled an awe-inspiring celestial spectacle of a spiral galaxy interacting with a plume of dust and gas from a newborn star.
SpaceX launches classified payload from Florida for Defense Department
Science News // 2 days ago
SpaceX launches classified payload from Florida for Defense Department
March 24 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Monday launched a Falcon 9 rocked carrying a classified payload for the U.S. Department of Defense from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
Germany's Spectrum rocket launch scrubbed, to be rescheduled
Science News // 3 days ago
Germany's Spectrum rocket launch scrubbed, to be rescheduled
March 24 (UPI) -- The first-ever launch of the German Isar Aerospace company's Spectrum two-stage rocket was scrubbed Monday due to weather conditions.
SpaceX sets rocket re-use record Friday with a nine-day turnaround
Science News // 6 days ago
SpaceX sets rocket re-use record Friday with a nine-day turnaround
March 21 (UPI) -- SpaceX has set a rocket re-use record for launch-turnaround by sending a Falcon 9 up twice within nine days early Friday morning. The previous record was 14 days.
ESA's Euclid spacecraft unveils 'gold mine' of new scientific data
Science News // 1 week ago
ESA's Euclid spacecraft unveils 'gold mine' of new scientific data
March 19 (UPI) -- The European Space Agency's spacecraft Euclid on Wednesday released a treasure trove of new data in its quest to map and unlock mysteries of what scientists call the "dark universe."
Monarch butterfly public comment reopened to determine Endangered Species Act listing
Science News // 1 week ago
Monarch butterfly public comment reopened to determine Endangered Species Act listing
March 18 (UPI) -- The Trump administration is reopening public comment on a proposed rule that would list the monarch butterfly as threatened under the Endangered Species Act.
Starliner astronauts Butch Wilmore, Suni Williams back on Earth after 9 months in space
Science News // 1 week ago
Starliner astronauts Butch Wilmore, Suni Williams back on Earth after 9 months in space
March 18 (UPI) -- Starliner astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore, who were stranded at the International Space Station for nine months, are back on Earth after splashing down Tuesday off the coast of Florida.
NASA astronauts Suni Williams, Butch Wilmore depart ISS for Earth
Science News // 1 week ago
NASA astronauts Suni Williams, Butch Wilmore depart ISS for Earth
March 18 (UPI) -- A Dragon capsule undocked from the International Space Center early Tuesday, sending NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore on their way home after being stranded on the orbital laboratory for nine months.
Starliner astronauts Suni Williams, Butch Wilmore close hatch to begin journey back to Earth
Science News // 1 week ago
Starliner astronauts Suni Williams, Butch Wilmore close hatch to begin journey back to Earth
March 17 (UPI) -- Astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore, who have been stranded at the International Space Station for nine months, closed the hatch to the SpaceX Dragon capsule Monday night to begin their journey back to Earth.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NASA's rover Curiosity finds biggest known organic molecules on Mars
NASA's rover Curiosity finds biggest known organic molecules on Mars
NASA credits 'lucky alignment' for breathtaking image of cosmic tornado
NASA credits 'lucky alignment' for breathtaking image of cosmic tornado
NASA study shows unexpected ocean level increase
NASA study shows unexpected ocean level increase
ESA's Euclid spacecraft unveils 'gold mine' of new scientific data
ESA's Euclid spacecraft unveils 'gold mine' of new scientific data
SpaceX launches classified payload from Florida for Defense Department
SpaceX launches classified payload from Florida for Defense Department
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement