Trending
Advertisement
Science News
March 24, 2025 / 11:33 AM

Germany's Spectrum rocket launch scrubbed, to be rescheduled

By Ian Stark

March 24 (UPI) -- The first-ever launch of the German Isar Aerospace company's Spectrum two-stage rocket was scrubbed Monday due to weather conditions.

The test-flight rocket was loaded with the necessary liquid oxygen and liquid propane fuels and in countdown mode in preparation for takeoff from the Orbital Launch Pad at the Andoya Space Center in Norway. The launch window was set for between 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. local time.

Advertisement

However, in an X post about 1:30 p.m., Isar announced that the test flight had been cancelled due to "unfavorable winds" and the company began to determine a new launch window.

The NSF website reported that the mission, dubbed Going Full Spectrum, is intended to test the aerospace company's Spectrum launch vehicle, which has been designed to carry small and medium-sized satellites into orbit.

Related

The rocket can as much as 2,200 pounds into low-Earth orbit and 1,500 pounds into a sun-synchronous orbit, the latter of which is described by the European Space Agency as "a particular kind of polar orbit in which satellites are in sync with the Sun."

Once a new launch date has been established, Spectrum will fly via a northwest trajectory over the Norwegian Sea, which if successful would help set a path for future launches that could carry customer payloads and bolster the European space industry.

Advertisement

It would also be the first successful orbital launch from continental Europe.

The site at Andoya is anticipated to hold as many as 30 orbital launches every year.

Latest Headlines

SpaceX sets rocket re-use record Friday with a nine-day turnaround
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX sets rocket re-use record Friday with a nine-day turnaround
March 21 (UPI) -- SpaceX has set a rocket re-use record for launch-turnaround by sending a Falcon 9 up twice within nine days early Friday morning. The previous record was 14 days.
ESA's Euclid spacecraft unveils 'gold mine' of new scientific data
Science News // 5 days ago
ESA's Euclid spacecraft unveils 'gold mine' of new scientific data
March 19 (UPI) -- The European Space Agency's spacecraft Euclid on Wednesday released a treasure trove of new data in its quest to map and unlock mysteries of what scientists call the "dark universe."
Monarch butterfly public comment reopened to determine Endangered Species Act listing
Science News // 5 days ago
Monarch butterfly public comment reopened to determine Endangered Species Act listing
March 18 (UPI) -- The Trump administration is reopening public comment on a proposed rule that would list the monarch butterfly as threatened under the Endangered Species Act.
Starliner astronauts Butch Wilmore, Suni Williams back on Earth after 9 months in space
Science News // 5 days ago
Starliner astronauts Butch Wilmore, Suni Williams back on Earth after 9 months in space
March 18 (UPI) -- Starliner astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore, who were stranded at the International Space Station for nine months, are back on Earth after splashing down Tuesday off the coast of Florida.
NASA astronauts Suni Williams, Butch Wilmore depart ISS for Earth
Science News // 6 days ago
NASA astronauts Suni Williams, Butch Wilmore depart ISS for Earth
March 18 (UPI) -- A Dragon capsule undocked from the International Space Center early Tuesday, sending NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore on their way home after being stranded on the orbital laboratory for nine months.
Starliner astronauts Suni Williams, Butch Wilmore close hatch to begin journey back to Earth
Science News // 6 days ago
Starliner astronauts Suni Williams, Butch Wilmore close hatch to begin journey back to Earth
March 17 (UPI) -- Astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore, who have been stranded at the International Space Station for nine months, closed the hatch to the SpaceX Dragon capsule Monday night to begin their journey back to Earth.
SpaceX Crew Dragon arrives at ISS to rescue stranded astronauts
Science News // 1 week ago
SpaceX Crew Dragon arrives at ISS to rescue stranded astronauts
March 16 (UPI) -- Four new astronauts arrived at the International Space Station aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon on Sunday. Their arrival finally provides a way home for two NASA astronauts who have been on the ISS since June 2024.
SpaceX launches more Starlink satellites 12 hours after Crew-10 sent to ISS
Science News // 1 week ago
SpaceX launches more Starlink satellites 12 hours after Crew-10 sent to ISS
March 15 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched another batch of Starlink satellites into orbit, a little more than 12 hours after the private company teamed up with NASA to send four astronauts to the International Space Station -- also from Florida.
Crew-10 astronauts lift off, finally on way to ISS
Science News // 1 week ago
Crew-10 astronauts lift off, finally on way to ISS
March 14 (UPI) -- NASA and SpaceX launched NASA's Crew-10 astronauts to the International Space Station on Friday night in a mission that will also aim to return Starliner astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore.
NASA study shows unexpected ocean level increase
Science News // 1 week ago
NASA study shows unexpected ocean level increase
March 13 (UPI) -- The world's sea levels grew far more quickly and by a larger amount than anticipated in 2024, mostly due to warming water temperatures, a new NASA analysis shows.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

ESA's Euclid spacecraft unveils 'gold mine' of new scientific data
ESA's Euclid spacecraft unveils 'gold mine' of new scientific data
SpaceX sets rocket re-use record Friday with a nine-day turnaround
SpaceX sets rocket re-use record Friday with a nine-day turnaround
SpaceX Crew Dragon arrives at ISS to rescue stranded astronauts
SpaceX Crew Dragon arrives at ISS to rescue stranded astronauts
Monarch butterfly public comment reopened to determine Endangered Species Act listing
Monarch butterfly public comment reopened to determine Endangered Species Act listing
Starliner astronauts Butch Wilmore, Suni Williams back on Earth after 9 months in space
Starliner astronauts Butch Wilmore, Suni Williams back on Earth after 9 months in space
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement