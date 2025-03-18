Starliner astronauts Butch Wilmore, Suni Williams back on Earth after 9 months in space

1 of 7 | NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore, who was stranded at the International Space Station for nine months after Boeing Starliner encountered thruster issues, is back on Earth after "egressing" from SpaceX Dragon capsule on Tuesday off the gulf coast of Florida. Photo courtesy of NASA

March 18 (UPI) -- Astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore, who were stranded at the International Space Station for nine months after they were forced to abandon Boeing Starliner due to thruster issues, are finally back on Earth after splashing down Tuesday at 5:57 p.m. EDT off the gulf coast of Florida. The two Starliner astronauts made the more than 17-hour journey from ISS inside SpaceX Dragon with Crew-9 members NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, who spent the last six months at the space station. Advertisement

Recovery personnel opened the Dragon capsule at 6:38 p.m. EDT, after it was hoisted aboard the recovery vessel, to greet the astronauts, who "egressed" or exited about 10 minutes later. Crew-9 Commander Hague was the first off the capsule, followed by Gorbunov. Both were put on stretchers to be checked out by medical personnel.

Advertisement

NASA astronaut Williams was the next to exit, as she smiled and waved to the recovery crews, followed by Wilmore who gave a big thumbs-up.

The SpaceX Dragon capsule flew "autonomously" just before 6 p.m. EDT and before drogue parachutes, deployed at 18,000 feet, slowed the capsule to 119 mph. The spacecraft coasted to a successful splashdown minutes later.

"And splashdown! Crew-9 back on Earth! Butch and Suni, on behalf of SpaceX, welcome home!" was the call from mission control, which erupted in loud cheers as recovery boats headed toward the floating capsule.

Tune in for a splashdown!@NASA_Astronauts Nick Hague, Suni Williams, Butch Wilmore, and cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov are returning to Earth in their @SpaceX Dragon spacecraft. #Crew9 splashdown is targeted for 5:57pm ET (2157 UTC). https://t.co/Yuat1FqZxw— NASA (@NASA) March 18, 2025

The gulf side of Florida, near Tallahassee, was chosen for Tuesday's splashdown due to its favorable weather conditions. Dragon's deorbit burn was completed just 34 minutes before splashdown and its nosecone was closed.

The SpaceX recovery team sped on boats toward the capsule shortly after splashdown, as jet-skis picked up the parachutes under sunny, blue skies. A pod of dolphins were seen swimming around the capsule as the recovery workers continued to prepare the capsule to be pulled from the water.

Advertisement

SpaceX Dragon was hoisted out of the water and onto the recovery vessel at 6:24 p.m. EDT. It took some additional steps to reposition it before the crew could exit and be examined by doctors onboard.

Williams, Wilmore, Hague and Gorbunov undocked from ISS early Tuesday morning after conducting a series of leak inspections to ensure the safety of the spacecraft and their spacesuits.

The crew splashed down one day earlier than NASA had targeted due to "favorable conditions forecast for the evening of Tuesday," according to the space agency, which expressed concerns about weather conditions later in the week.

Williams and Wilmore launched the first crewed test flight of Starliner, which Boeing had hoped would become a second vehicle for NASA, on June 5. They were scheduled to spend just eight days at ISS before heading back to Earth.

As Starliner approached the space station, five of the capsule's thrusters malfunctioned and delayed the capsule's docking. Helium leaks were also discovered in Starliner's propulsion system. NASA returned Starliner to Earth unmanned in September after it was deemed too risky to carry the astronauts.

SpaceX Dragon docked to ISS on Sunday with Crew-10 NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Takuya Onishi and Roscosmos cosmonaut Kirill Peskov as they begin a six-month mission to conduct science experiments.

Advertisement

Williams and Wilmore spent 286 days in space, which is among the longest single space missions in NASA history. The longest, with the record of 371 days, is held by astronaut Frank Rubio.

During her time on ISS, Williams conducted two spacewalks, which pushed her total spacewalk hours to more than 62, which is a new NASA record for total spacewalking time by a woman. This was her third visit to ISS.

Wilmore served as part of Expedition 41 to ISS in 2014. This was his second visit to the space station.

Both Williams and Wilmore have claimed they were not "stranded" in space, but found their extended stay on ISS "interesting."

"Every day is interesting because we're up in space and it's a lot of fun," Williams said.