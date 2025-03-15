Advertisement
March 15, 2025 / 10:39 AM

SpaceX launches more Starlink satellites 12 hours after Crew-10 sent to ISS

By Allen Cone
SpaceX launched another batch of Satellite satellites into orbit early Saturday at Florida. Photo courtesy SpaceX
SpaceX launched another batch of Satellite satellites into orbit early Saturday at Florida. Photo courtesy SpaceX

March 15 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched another batch of Starlik satellites into orbit Saturday morning, a little more than 12 hours after the private company teamed up with NASA to send four astronauts to the International Space Station -- also from Florida.

In addition, SpaceX sent 74 satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base on a rideshare mission called Transporter 13 late Friday from California.

All three involved a Falcon 9 rocket.

The SpaceX flight with 23 satellites, including 13 with direct-to-cell capabilities, lifted off at 7:35 a.m. EDT from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station pad 40. Eight minutes later the Falcon 9's upper stage landed aboard drone ship Just Read the Instructions in the Atlantic Ocean, completing its 18th mission.

This was the 23rd SpaceX from Florida this year.

This launch came two days, eight hours, 59 minutes and 40 seconds after the liftoff of the Starlink 12-21 mission, beating SpaceX's previous turnaround time at that pad by nearly six hours.

Earlier Saturday from California, SpaceX launched satellites developed by Cape Canaveral-based Sidus Space at 11:43 p.m. PDT.

"There were 74 payloads on this flight, including cubesats, microsats, hosted payloads, a re-entry capsule, and an orbital transfer vehicle carrying 11 of those payloads to be deployed at a later time," SpaceX reported.

The first Transporter mission launched in January 2021, sent 143 payloads to orbit, a record that still stands.

The rocket's first stage came back to Earth 7.5 minutes later, making a vertical, powered touchdown back at Vandenberg. It was the 13th landing for this booster and the 400th for a Falcon 9 first stage overall, according to SpaceX.

On Saturday light, Crew-10 will dock with the ISS. The Dragon capsule is scheduled to reach the space station about 11:30 p.m. EDT.

The crew members are Commander Anne McClain and pilot Nichole Ayers with NASA, and mission specialists Takuya Onishi of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and Kirill Peskov, a Roscosmos cosmonaut with Russia.

The Falcon 9 lifted off from Kennedy Space Center's pad 39A at 7:03 p.m. under a clear sky and a setting sun. The flight got the go ahead after they resolved an air pocket issue in the hydraulics system for the clamp arm supporting the Falcon 9 rocket. The flight had been scheduled for Wednesday and didn't go off on Thursday because of unfavorable weather conditions along the path.

Minutes after launch, Falcon 9's first stage landed on Landing Zone 1 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Then, Dragon went into low Earth orbit.

When the spacecraft docks, there will be 11 crew members.

Aboard the Crew-9 capsule, Williams and Wilmore will ride back to Earth "no earlier than Wednesday March 19," according to NASA. They will be joined by NASA's Nick Hague and Roscosmos' Aleksandr Gorbunov, who arrived at the ISS on Sept. 29, 2024.

Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore went to the Space Station on the troubled Boeing Starliner June 5, 2024, for what was planned as a week-long test flight. Due to Starliner issues it became a nine-month mission.

The next SpaceX launch is scheduled for Monday from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station pad 40. The launch window for another batch of Starlink satellites opens at 2:09 p.m.

Latest Headlines

Crew-10 astronauts lift off, finally on way to ISS
Science News // 1 day ago
Crew-10 astronauts lift off, finally on way to ISS
March 14 (UPI) -- NASA and SpaceX launched NASA's Crew-10 astronauts to the International Space Station on Friday night in a mission that will also aim to return Starliner astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore.
NASA study shows unexpected ocean level increase
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA study shows unexpected ocean level increase
March 13 (UPI) -- The world's sea levels grew far more quickly and by a larger amount than anticipated in 2024, mostly due to warming water temperatures, a new NASA analysis shows.
NASA, SpaceX scrub mission to pick up International Space Station astronauts
Science News // 3 days ago
NASA, SpaceX scrub mission to pick up International Space Station astronauts
March 12 (UPI) -- NASA and SpaceX on Wednesday night scrubbed the Falcon 9 launch of a flight intended to retrieve from the International Space Station astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore, who have spent nine months in orbit.
SpaceX, NASA launch two missions to 'collect data' on galaxies, sun
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX, NASA launch two missions to 'collect data' on galaxies, sun
March 12 (UPI) -- NASA and SpaceX successfully launched their SPHEREx and PUNCH missions into orbit Tuesday night from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, to "collect" data on the sun and millions of galaxies.
NASA chooses 3 university teams to help solve aviation challenges
Science News // 3 days ago
NASA chooses 3 university teams to help solve aviation challenges
March 11 (UPI) -- Graduate and undergraduate students at three university-led teams will try to solve aviation challenges and improve flight in the 21st century, NASA announced on Tuesday.
SpaceX, NASA scrub launch of SPHEREx, PUNCH missions
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX, NASA scrub launch of SPHEREx, PUNCH missions
March 10 (UPI) -- NASA and SpaceX late Monday said they were standing down the launch of the SPHEREx and PUNCH spacecraft missions due to unfavorable weather at the launch site and an issue with one of the spacecrafts.
Space station's replacement crew arrives in Florida in preparation of SpaceX launch
Science News // 1 week ago
Space station's replacement crew arrives in Florida in preparation of SpaceX launch
March 7 (UPI) -- The spacecraft that will carry the next crew of astronauts to the International Space Station has arrived at the launch pad at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
NASA rolls out Artemis II Orion spacecraft, twin rocket boosters for moon mission
Science News // 1 week ago
NASA rolls out Artemis II Orion spacecraft, twin rocket boosters for moon mission
March 7 (UPI) -- NASA Friday rolled out the new Artemis II Orion spacecraft and twin Space Launch System solid rocket boosters that will carry astronauts in the first crewed Artemis mission around the moon.
FAA issues ground stop after SpaceX loses contact with Starship 8 minutes into launch
Science News // 1 week ago
FAA issues ground stop after SpaceX loses contact with Starship 8 minutes into launch
March 6 (UPI) -- Scientists lost contact with SpaceX's Starship 8 minutes after launch Thursday, the first test flight since the Starship 7 exploded in January.
Private moon lander returning data to Earth, but location, position unclear
Science News // 1 week ago
Private moon lander returning data to Earth, but location, position unclear
March 6 (UPI) -- The commercially and privately constructed Athena spacecraft is returning data to NASA scientists on Earth, they announced Thursday. The craft did not land exactly as expected and Its exact location is unclear.
