Trending
Advertisement
Science News
March 12, 2025 / 10:12 AM / Updated at 12:12 AM

NASA, SpaceX scrub mission to pick up International Space Station astronauts

By Allen Cone & Ian Stark
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket sits on pad 39A after the launch of the Crew-10 mission was scrubbed at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Wednesday. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
1 of 12 | A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket sits on pad 39A after the launch of the Crew-10 mission was scrubbed at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Wednesday. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- NASA and SpaceX on Wednesday night scrubbed the Falcon 9 launch of a flight intended to retrieve from the International Space Station astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore, who have spent nine months in orbit because of technical concerns about their Boeing capsule.

About a half hour before the scheduled 7:48 p.m. EDT launch from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center, the mission was called off because of a hydraulic system issue with a ground support clamp arm, NASA said.

NASA said later Wednesday they are targeting a launch no earlier than 7:03 p.m. Friday with the docking set for 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Mission managers decided to "wave off a launch attempt" on Thursday due to high winds and precipitation forecasted in Dragon's flight path.

Advertisement

Another SpaceX flight launched later Wednesday from Florida. The second Falcon 9 lifted off at 10:35 p.m. from nearby Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. That mission is for 21 Starlink satellites, including 13 with direct-to-cell capabilities. This flight, which had been delayed three times, landed 8 1/2 minutes later on the drone ship A Shortfall of Gravitas.

SpaceX or NASA didn't give details about the hydraulic problem on the pad for the earlier flight.

The four members who were strapped into their seats aboard the Dragon capsule: two NASA astronauts, commander Anne McClain and pilot Nichole Ayers, along with Roscosmos cosmonaut Kirill Peskov and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Takuya Onishi.

Crew members rode black Teslas for the ride to the rocket. Elon Musk owns SpaceX and is CEO of Tesla.

There had been at least a 95% chance of favorable weather conditions, according to launch weather officers with Cape Canaveral Space Force Station's 45th Weather Squadron.

Advertisement

"All aboard! The #Crew10 crew have now boarded and completed their communication checks inside the @SpaceX Dragon spacecraft in preparation for their 7:48pm ET launch to the @Space_Station," NASA posed on X.

The launch is a joint mission of NASA and SpaceX.

Besides Wilmore and Williams, Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov are scheduled to return to Earth, too.

NASA said in an online statement Thursday that the four returning astronauts completed more than 900 hours of research that included over 150 "unique scientific experiments and technology demonstrations during their stay aboard the orbiting laboratory."

Wilmore and Williams have been in space since June 2024 after taking part in the first crewed test flight of Boeing's Starliner.

Their mission aboard the ISS was only supposed to take a week, but the Boeing capsule intended to take them home experienced malfunctions and a fuel leak, so NASA and Boeing chose to leave them in space as their craft was returned successfully returned unmanned.

NASA announced in August that it planned to return Williams and Wilmore to Earth on a SpaceX vehicle in February. But NASA said in December the mission would be delayed to late March because of issues with a new Crew Dragon capsule SpaceX.

Advertisement

"This is my happy place," Williams said in September. "I love being up here in space. It's just fun. You know, every day you do something that's work - quote, unquote - you can do it upside down. You can do it sideways, so it adds a little different perspective."

The two astronauts ended up merging with the team already aboard the ISS, helping them with their mission.

The new crew will spend several months aboard the ISS conducting spacewalks, research demonstrations, and experiments for the benefit of humanity and deep space exploration. 

Read More

Latest Headlines

SpaceX, NASA launch two missions to 'collect data' on galaxies, sun
Science News // 23 hours ago
SpaceX, NASA launch two missions to 'collect data' on galaxies, sun
March 12 (UPI) -- NASA and SpaceX successfully launched their SPHEREx and PUNCH missions into orbit Tuesday night from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, to "collect" data on the sun and millions of galaxies.
NASA chooses 3 university teams to help solve aviation challenges
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA chooses 3 university teams to help solve aviation challenges
March 11 (UPI) -- Graduate and undergraduate students at three university-led teams will try to solve aviation challenges and improve flight in the 21st century, NASA announced on Tuesday.
SpaceX, NASA scrub launch of SPHEREx, PUNCH missions
Science News // 2 days ago
SpaceX, NASA scrub launch of SPHEREx, PUNCH missions
March 10 (UPI) -- NASA and SpaceX late Monday said they were standing down the launch of the SPHEREx and PUNCH spacecraft missions due to unfavorable weather at the launch site and an issue with one of the spacecrafts.
Space station's replacement crew arrives in Florida in preparation of SpaceX launch
Science News // 5 days ago
Space station's replacement crew arrives in Florida in preparation of SpaceX launch
March 7 (UPI) -- The spacecraft that will carry the next crew of astronauts to the International Space Station has arrived at the launch pad at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
NASA rolls out Artemis II Orion spacecraft, twin rocket boosters for moon mission
Science News // 5 days ago
NASA rolls out Artemis II Orion spacecraft, twin rocket boosters for moon mission
March 7 (UPI) -- NASA Friday rolled out the new Artemis II Orion spacecraft and twin Space Launch System solid rocket boosters that will carry astronauts in the first crewed Artemis mission around the moon.
FAA issues ground stop after SpaceX loses contact with Starship 8 minutes into launch
Science News // 6 days ago
FAA issues ground stop after SpaceX loses contact with Starship 8 minutes into launch
March 6 (UPI) -- Scientists lost contact with SpaceX's Starship 8 minutes after launch Thursday, the first test flight since the Starship 7 exploded in January.
Private moon lander returning data to Earth, but location, position unclear
Science News // 6 days ago
Private moon lander returning data to Earth, but location, position unclear
March 6 (UPI) -- The commercially and privately constructed Athena spacecraft is returning data to NASA scientists on Earth, they announced Thursday. The craft did not land exactly as expected and Its exact location is unclear.
NASA extends missions of 'deep space rock stars'
Science News // 1 week ago
NASA extends missions of 'deep space rock stars'
March 5 (UPI) -- Engineers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory have conserved energy supplies on the record-setting Voyager 1 & 2 deep space probes nearly 50 years after their missions launched to extend them further.
Japan's ispace set to attempt lunar landing in June
Science News // 1 week ago
Japan's ispace set to attempt lunar landing in June
March 4 (UPI) -- The global lunar exploration company ispace is announcing that it will place a lander on the moon on June 6.
SpaceX scrubs 8th test flight of heavy-lift rocket Starship from Texas base
Science News // 1 week ago
SpaceX scrubs 8th test flight of heavy-lift rocket Starship from Texas base
March 3 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Monday scrubbed the eighth test flight of its biggest and most powerful rocket.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NASA chooses 3 university teams to help solve aviation challenges
NASA chooses 3 university teams to help solve aviation challenges
SpaceX, NASA launch two missions to 'collect data' on galaxies, sun
SpaceX, NASA launch two missions to 'collect data' on galaxies, sun
SpaceX, NASA scrub launch of SPHEREx, PUNCH missions
SpaceX, NASA scrub launch of SPHEREx, PUNCH missions
Space station's replacement crew arrives in Florida in preparation of SpaceX launch
Space station's replacement crew arrives in Florida in preparation of SpaceX launch
NASA rolls out Artemis II Orion spacecraft, twin rocket boosters for moon mission
NASA rolls out Artemis II Orion spacecraft, twin rocket boosters for moon mission
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement