March 11, 2025 / 9:06 PM

NASA chooses 3 university teams to help solve aviation challenges

By Mike Heuer
NASA has named three university teams to lead its University Leadership Initiative to solve 21st century aviation issues. Photo by NASA/Lillian Gipson
March 11 (UPI) -- Graduate and undergraduate students at three university-led teams will try to solve aviation challenges and improve flight in the 21st century, NASA announced on Tuesday.

The teams "will contribute directly to real-world flight research while gaining hands-on experience working with partners from other universities and industry," NASA officials said in news release.

The three university teams are the Florida Institute of Technology in Melbourne, the University of Colorado-Boulder and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Each team includes faculty and students from many other universities.

"By combining faculty expertise, student innovation and industry experience, these three teams will advance NASA's vision for the future of 21st century aviation," NASA University Innovation project manager Koushik Datta said.

The three university teams will receive a combined total of $20.7 million in University Leadership Initiative funding over the next three years.

The Florida Institute of Technology team will work on creating a framework for developing trustworthy autonomous aviation safety systems that could include artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The University of Colorado-Boulder team will investigate complex communications tools for understanding and leveraging collaborate and autonomous airspace systems.

The Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University team will research self-diagnostic vehicle health management systems that continuously update themselves while improving the safety and reliability of advanced air-mobility vehicles.

NASA's University Innovation project manages the ULI program that includes the agency's University Student Research Challenge and its Gateways to Blue Skies Competition.

