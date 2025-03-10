Trending
Advertisement
Science News
March 10, 2025 / 12:58 PM / Updated at 1:39 AM

SpaceX, NASA scrub launch of SPHEREx, PUNCH missions

By Chris Benson & Darryl Coote
The goal of the two NASA missions will be to create a three dimensional map of more than 400 million galaxies "across cosmic time," according to James Fanson, the SPHEREx project manager at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
1 of 2 | The goal of the two NASA missions will be to create a three dimensional map of more than 400 million galaxies "across cosmic time," according to James Fanson, the SPHEREx project manager at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

March 10 (UPI) -- NASA and SpaceX late Monday said they were standing down the launch of the SPHEREx and PUNCH spacecraft missions due to unfavorable weather at the launch site and an issue with one of the spacecrafts.

The launch of the Falcon 9 rocket had targeted 11:10 p.m. EDT from Space Launch Complex 4 East at California's Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Advertisement

However, the missions were called off and rescheduled for the same time Tuesday.

"NASA and SpaceX are standing down from today's launch attempt ... due to weather at the launch site and a SPHEREx ground data-flow issue," NASA said in a statement.

Related

"Launch weather for Tuesday, March 11, is at 40% probability of violation with thick clouds continued in the forecast."

The SPHEREx and PUNCH spacecraft missions, once launched, will be tasked with creating a three-dimensional map of hundreds of millions of galaxies in order to better understand our known universe.

"We call this a ride share and it's a new strategy that SMD is working, where we can maximize the efficiency of launches by flying two payloads at once," Mark Clampin, acting deputy associate administrator for the Science Mission Directorate, stated during a pre-launch news conference. "So we maximize our science return," he added.

Advertisement

SPHEREx stands for the Spectro-Photometer for the History of the Universe, Epoch of Reionization and Ices Explorer observatory mission. Four spacecraft comprise the Polarimeter to Unify the Corona and Heliosphere mission, otherwise known as PUNCH.

The goal of the two NASA missions will be to create a three-dimensional map of more than 400 million galaxies "across cosmic time," according to James Fanson, the SPHEREx project manager at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

Clampin characterized the launch as "a real change in how we do business."

Meanwhile, SPHEREx is projected to separate from the Falcon 9 rocket roughly 42 minutes after liftoff. It will offer three opportunities for on-the-ground teams to establish a signal with the observatory as scientists look for a greater knowledge of universal origins and solar winds.

"The other thing I think is really important to understand is not only are we launching two missions at once, but these missions cover the full breadth of the science that NASA does every day," says Clampin.

"So, we're really excited by this launch," he continued.

Latest Headlines

Space station's replacement crew arrives in Florida in preparation of SpaceX launch
Science News // 3 days ago
Space station's replacement crew arrives in Florida in preparation of SpaceX launch
March 7 (UPI) -- The spacecraft that will carry the next crew of astronauts to the International Space Station has arrived at the launch pad at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
NASA rolls out Artemis II Orion spacecraft, twin rocket boosters for moon mission
Science News // 3 days ago
NASA rolls out Artemis II Orion spacecraft, twin rocket boosters for moon mission
March 7 (UPI) -- NASA Friday rolled out the new Artemis II Orion spacecraft and twin Space Launch System solid rocket boosters that will carry astronauts in the first crewed Artemis mission around the moon.
FAA issues ground stop after SpaceX loses contact with Starship 8 minutes into launch
Science News // 4 days ago
FAA issues ground stop after SpaceX loses contact with Starship 8 minutes into launch
March 6 (UPI) -- Scientists lost contact with SpaceX's Starship 8 minutes after launch Thursday, the first test flight since the Starship 7 exploded in January.
Private moon lander returning data to Earth, but location, position unclear
Science News // 4 days ago
Private moon lander returning data to Earth, but location, position unclear
March 6 (UPI) -- The commercially and privately constructed Athena spacecraft is returning data to NASA scientists on Earth, they announced Thursday. The craft did not land exactly as expected and Its exact location is unclear.
NASA extends missions of 'deep space rock stars'
Science News // 5 days ago
NASA extends missions of 'deep space rock stars'
March 5 (UPI) -- Engineers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory have conserved energy supplies on the record-setting Voyager 1 & 2 deep space probes nearly 50 years after their missions launched to extend them further.
Japan's ispace set to attempt lunar landing in June
Science News // 6 days ago
Japan's ispace set to attempt lunar landing in June
March 4 (UPI) -- The global lunar exploration company ispace is announcing that it will place a lander on the moon on June 6.
SpaceX scrubs 8th test flight of heavy-lift rocket Starship from Texas base
Science News // 1 week ago
SpaceX scrubs 8th test flight of heavy-lift rocket Starship from Texas base
March 3 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Monday scrubbed the eighth test flight of its biggest and most powerful rocket.
SpaceX deploys a batch of 21 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit
Science News // 1 week ago
SpaceX deploys a batch of 21 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit
March 2 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Sunday night launched a Falcon 9 rocket with 21 Starlink satellites into space from Florida's coast.
Texas company lands first successful commercial lunar mission
Science News // 1 week ago
Texas company lands first successful commercial lunar mission
March 2 (UPI) -- A Texas space company has successfully completed the first successful commercial moon landing, as Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost touched down on the lunar surface and began operating on Sunday.
Seven planets will line up in 'parade' on Friday
Science News // 1 week ago
Seven planets will line up in 'parade' on Friday
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- It is being called a "planetary parade" as seven planets are expected to be seen in the Earth's night sky on Friday, astronomers said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NASA rolls out Artemis II Orion spacecraft, twin rocket boosters for moon mission
NASA rolls out Artemis II Orion spacecraft, twin rocket boosters for moon mission
Space station's replacement crew arrives in Florida in preparation of SpaceX launch
Space station's replacement crew arrives in Florida in preparation of SpaceX launch
FAA issues ground stop after SpaceX loses contact with Starship 8 minutes into launch
FAA issues ground stop after SpaceX loses contact with Starship 8 minutes into launch
Private moon lander returning data to Earth, but location, position unclear
Private moon lander returning data to Earth, but location, position unclear
NASA extends missions of 'deep space rock stars'
NASA extends missions of 'deep space rock stars'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement