Japan's ispace set to attempt lunar landing in June

March 4 (UPI) -- Japanese lunar exploration company ispace announced Tuesday it will aim to place a lander on the moon on June 6.

Founder and CEO Takeshi Hakamada held a press conference Monday to share details regarding its second lunar mission, which began on Jan. 15 with the launch of its SMBC x HAKUTO-R Venture Moon Mission 2 RESILIENCE lander.

According to a press release from ispace, the mission's conditions have so far remained nominal with no technical issues, and the lander has kept a stable link connection.

If the mission continues to maintain its problem-free status, RESILIENCE is expected to land on Friday, June 6 at 4:24 a.m local time.