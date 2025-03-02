Advertisement
Science News
March 2, 2025 / 9:21 PM

Texas company lands first successful commercial lunar mission

By Mark Moran
Carrying a suite of NASA science and technology payloads to the Moon, Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost Mission 1 touched down on the lunar surface at 3:34 a.m. EST on Sunday. A Firefly photo shows Blue Ghost's shadow on the moon's surface. Photo via Firefly Aerospace/UPI
1 of 4 | Carrying a suite of NASA science and technology payloads to the Moon, Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost Mission 1 touched down on the lunar surface at 3:34 a.m. EST on Sunday. A Firefly photo shows Blue Ghost's shadow on the moon's surface. Photo via Firefly Aerospace/UPI | License Photo

March 2 (UPI) -- A Texas space company has successfully completed the first successful commercial moon landing, as Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost touched down on the lunar surface and began operating on Sunday.

"You all stuck the landing. We're on the moon," Blue Ghost chief engineer Will Coogan said on a livestream of the landing, prompting cheers from the mission control room.

Advertisement

Buzz Aldrin, a pioneering U.S astronaut, celebrated the Blue Ghost's achievement in a Facebook post.

"Contact light, engine stop! Congratulations Firefly Aerospace, for Blue Ghost's Mission 1 successful moon landing today!" Aldrin said in the post.

Related

This is the latest in a series of attempts by commercial companies to land on the moon, but until now, none have operated successfully. Houston-based Intuitive Machines launched a commercial mission to the lunar surface last year, but the craft landed on its side near the moon's South Pole and stopped working.

The Odysseus was the first U.S. lunar module to land on the moon's surface in half a century, but came in too fast and caught one of its legs on the lunar surface and fell over, rendering it incapable of transmitting data back to Earth.

Advertisement

In 2023, a module operated by Japanese company ispace crashed onto the surface of the moon and was largely inoperable.

Cedar Park, Texas-based Firefly Aerospace, said Blue Ghost's touchdown makes it the "first commercial company in history to achieve a fully successful soft-landing on the moon."

While it is a commercial mission, the Blue Ghost expedition is part of NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative, in which the administration contracts with third parties to carry scientific hardware and other technology to the moon's surface. Blue Ghost is carrying instruments for 10 NASA-based scientific research projects.

The manned Artemis program is part of the same initiative. Blue Ghost is also scheduled to capture images of a total solar eclipse on March 14 when the Earth passes between the moon and the sun.

Not long after landing early Sunday, Blue Ghost began transmitting images from the lunar surface back to waiting scientists on Earth. It was one of two lunar landers that launched aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Jan.15. The other one, called Resilience, is scheduled to land on the moon in late May or early June.

Latest Headlines

SpaceX deploys a batch of 21 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit
Science News // 5 hours ago
SpaceX deploys a batch of 21 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit
March 2 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Sunday night launched a Falcon 9 rocket with 21 Starlink satellites into space from Florida's coast.
Seven planets will line up in 'parade' on Friday
Science News // 2 days ago
Seven planets will line up in 'parade' on Friday
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- It is being called a "planetary parade" as seven planets are expected to be seen in the Earth's night sky on Friday, astronomers said.
SpaceX launches 21 Starlink satellites from Florida after delays
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX launches 21 Starlink satellites from Florida after delays
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- SpaceX successfully launched a new round of Starlink satellites into orbit on Wednesday night after scrubbing the flights and a little more than three hours after the private company launched another mission.
Intuitive Machines lunar lander launched successfully Wednesday evening
Science News // 4 days ago
Intuitive Machines lunar lander launched successfully Wednesday evening
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Houston-based Intuitive Machines successfully completed the second launch of its lunar lander mission at 7:17 p.m. EST Wednesday from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
SpaceX plans eighth test of Starship from Texas as early as Friday
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX plans eighth test of Starship from Texas as early as Friday
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- SpaceX is planning to launch the eighth flight test of Starship in Texas as early as Friday, the first launch since the Super Heavy upper-stage booster exploded after launch last month.
SpaceX set to launch nearly 2 dozen new Starlink satellites
Science News // 6 days ago
SpaceX set to launch nearly 2 dozen new Starlink satellites
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Monday will launch a Falcon 9 rocket into low-Earth orbit outfitted with 21 Starlink satellites, 13 of which will have direct-to-cell capabilities.
Oort cloud resembles a galaxy, new study finds
Science News // 1 week ago
Oort cloud resembles a galaxy, new study finds
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- A shell of icy objects at the edge of the solar system known as the Oort cloud has a pair of spiral arms that resemble a miniature galaxy, new research suggests.
SpaceX launch sends 22 new Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit
Science News // 1 week ago
SpaceX launch sends 22 new Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- A SpaceX Falcon 9 booster rocket successfully launched Saturday to deploy 22 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit Saturday evening from the Space Force Base in Vandenberg, Calif.
SpaceX launches 23 Starlink satellites from Florida
Science News // 1 week ago
SpaceX launches 23 Starlink satellites from Florida
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Friday morning launched 23 Starlink satellites from Space Launch Complex at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, the 450th flight involving a Falcon 9 rocket.
NASA reduces likelihood of asteroid impacting earth to 1.5%
Science News // 1 week ago
NASA reduces likelihood of asteroid impacting earth to 1.5%
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- NASA said Wednesday that new data collected overnight cut the probability of asteroid 2024 YR4 hitting Earth to 1.5%. The chances of impact had been 3.1%.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

SpaceX deploys a batch of 21 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit
SpaceX deploys a batch of 21 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit
Seven planets will line up in 'parade' on Friday
Seven planets will line up in 'parade' on Friday
Oort cloud resembles a galaxy, new study finds
Oort cloud resembles a galaxy, new study finds
Intuitive Machines lunar lander launched successfully Wednesday evening
Intuitive Machines lunar lander launched successfully Wednesday evening
SpaceX launches 21 Starlink satellites from Florida after delays
SpaceX launches 21 Starlink satellites from Florida after delays
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement