Timed exposure of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch of Starlink satellites on February 26. On Sunday night, SpaceX launched another batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

March 2 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Sunday night launched a Falcon 9 rocket with 21 Starlink satellites into space from Florida's coast. The rocket launched on schedule at 9:24 p.m. EST from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, though backup opportunities were available until 12:21 a.m. Monday with an additional opportunity that night. Advertisement

The launch was intended to put 21 Starlink communication satellites into low-Earth orbit, 13 of which have direct-to-cell capabilities, enabling mobile phones to connect directly to the orbitals.

The satellites will now be deployed to join the cluster of thousands of Starlink satellites that provide high-speed, low-latency Internet across the globe.

The mission was the first-stage boosters fifth. It successfully returned to Earth about 8 minutes into the flight and landed upon the Just Read the Instructions dronship that was waiting for it in the Atlantic Ocean.

Watch Falcon 9 launch 21 @Starlink satellites to orbit from Florida, including 13 with Direct to Cell capabilities https://t.co/QALo3LClCC— SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 3, 2025