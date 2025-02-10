Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Feb. 10, 2025 / 1:37 PM

ESA's Euclid spacecraft spots 'stunning' rare Einstein Ring in far off galaxy

By Chris Benson
This new discovery "turned out to be hiding in plain sight in a galaxy not far away" called NGC 6505 some 590 million light-years from Earth which, ESA officials said, was "a stone's throw away in cosmic terms." Photo Courtesy Of European Space Agency/UPI
1 of 2 | This new discovery "turned out to be hiding in plain sight in a galaxy not far away" called NGC 6505 some 590 million light-years from Earth which, ESA officials said, was "a stone's throw away in cosmic terms." Photo Courtesy Of European Space Agency/UPI

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The European Space Agency on Monday said its Euclid telescope discovered its first "extremely rare" Einstein ring in a galaxy "not too far away" nearly 600 million light years from Earth.

Euclid, the ESA spacecraft launched in July 2023 designed to observe deep space in the hope of unlocking the mysteries of the universe, spotted its first strong gravitational lens as it set about to construct the most precise 3D map ever created of the known universe.

Advertisement

"Even from that first observation, I could see it, but after Euclid made more observations of the area, we could see a perfect Einstein ring," Bruno Altieri, the ESA's Euclid archive scientist. "For me, with a lifelong interest in gravitational lensing, that was amazing."

The Einstein Ring, according to the Paris-based European Space Agency, is an "extremely rare phenomenon."

Related

However, this new ring discovered by Euclid has "unique characteristics," Massimo Meneghetti, team member and National Institute for Astrophysics researcher, wrote in a statement.

This new discovery, however, "turned out to be hiding in plain sight in a galaxy not far away" called NGC 6505 some 590 million light-years from Earth which, ESA officials continued, was "a stone's throw away in cosmic terms."

Advertisement

"It is truly rare to find a galaxy relatively close to us, like this one found in the NGC catalog (New Galaxy Catalog), one of the catalogs of nearby galaxies that acts as a strong gravitational lens," Meneghetti says.

Due to Euclid's high-resolution instruments, officials said this was the first time that the ring of light surrounding its center was detected.

Its background galaxy was measured at 4.42 billion light-years away, but its light has "been distorted by gravity" on its way to Earth.

Albert Einstein's general theory of relativity predicts that light will bend around objects in space. But this find was described as "particularly special" due to it's close proximity to Earth.

"An Einstein ring is an example of strong gravitational lensing," explained Conor O'Riordan, of Germany's Max Planck Institute for Astrophysics.

It was located in a "well-known" galaxy first discovered in 1884.

"All strong lenses are special, because they're so rare, and they're incredibly useful scientifically," added O'Riordan, also lead author of the first scientific paper to analyzing the ring.

The ESA released a first set of five images from its Euclid space telescope November 2023 some four months after its launch. Its expected map out more than a third of the sky and will observe billions of galaxies out to 10 billion light years away.

Advertisement

"Euclid is going to revolutionize the field, with all this data we've never had before," according to O'Riordan.

Latest Headlines

SpaceX to launch Starlink satellites from California; sonic boom expected
Science News // 8 hours ago
SpaceX to launch Starlink satellites from California; sonic boom expected
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- SpaceX is scheduled to launch a new round of Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit on Monday night from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.spacex upi
SpaceX launches 21 more Starlink satellites from Florida
Science News // 2 days ago
SpaceX launches 21 more Starlink satellites from Florida
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Saturday launched 21 more Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station into lower Earth orbit on a sunny afternoon after the private company's plans to fly Friday were scrubbed.
SpaceX set to launch 21 Starlink satellites Saturday after delay
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX set to launch 21 Starlink satellites Saturday after delay
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- SpaceX will launch a new round of Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station into lower Earth orbit on Saturday afternoon after its plans to fly on Friday were scrubbed.
Researchers find largest black hole jet from early universe
Science News // 3 days ago
Researchers find largest black hole jet from early universe
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Researchers said on Thursday that they had discovered twin-lobed radio jets they suspect were formed when the universe was 1.2 billion years old, stretching at least twice the length of the Milky Way galaxy.
U.S. Navy intercepted test drone with HELIOS directed-energy weapon
Science News // 5 days ago
U.S. Navy intercepted test drone with HELIOS directed-energy weapon
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy has developed a directed-energy weapon that can intercept unmanned drones and possibly cruise missiles while enhancing naval operations in combat areas.
SpaceX launches Maxar 3 mission, high-resolution commercial satellites
Science News // 6 days ago
SpaceX launches Maxar 3 mission, high-resolution commercial satellites
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- SpaceX is scheduled to launch its Maxar 3 mission, with two high-resolution commercial satellites on board, from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Tuesday after Monday's launch was scrubbed.
Blue Origin mission simulates moon gravity
Science News // 6 days ago
Blue Origin mission simulates moon gravity
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket and spacecraft completed its moon-gravity mission, but the capsule appeared to have a slight hiccup on its return when one of its parachutes did not open entirely on Tuesday.
Researchers develop new breed of 'robot bees' to pollinate future indoor farms
Science News // 6 days ago
Researchers develop new breed of 'robot bees' to pollinate future indoor farms
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Scientists with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology say a new breed of tiny flying robots that weigh less than a gram could take the place of bees as pollinators in indoor "vertical" farms of the future.
SpaceX launches more Starlink satellites from California
Science News // 1 week ago
SpaceX launches more Starlink satellites from California
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched 22 more Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California om Saturday.
ESA monitoring asteroid that could strike Earth
Science News // 1 week ago
ESA monitoring asteroid that could strike Earth
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Where's Bruce Willis when you need him?
Advertisement

Trending Stories

SpaceX to launch Starlink satellites from California; sonic boom expected
SpaceX to launch Starlink satellites from California; sonic boom expected
Researchers develop new breed of 'robot bees' to pollinate future indoor farms
Researchers develop new breed of 'robot bees' to pollinate future indoor farms
Researchers find largest black hole jet from early universe
Researchers find largest black hole jet from early universe
SpaceX launches 21 more Starlink satellites from Florida
SpaceX launches 21 more Starlink satellites from Florida
SpaceX set to launch 21 Starlink satellites Saturday after delay
SpaceX set to launch 21 Starlink satellites Saturday after delay
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement