A timed exposure of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket flying into a low deck of clouds as it launches its Starlink satellites from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center, Florida at 12:24 a.m., EST on Tuesday. Another SpaceX flight took off from California on Friday. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched a new round of Starlink satellites into lower Earth orbit on its 11th launch of 2025, setting it on pace to break another one-year launch record. The launch from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California happened at 6:07 a.m. PST, with the Falcon 9 rocket lighting up the morning sky with 23 satellites. Advertisement

The first-stage rocket booster made its 23rd trip. It has taken part in 14 Starlink missions, SpaceX said in a statement. It returned safely back to Earth on the drone ship Of Course I Still Love You in the Pacific Ocean about eight minutes after the launch.

It marked SpaceX's 401st successful recovery of an orbital-class first-stage booster. The second stage released the satellites into over Earth Orbit a little more than an hour after launch. It was also the 118th successful Pacific Coast first-stage return.