A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is prepared to launch from Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida on December 20, 2024. The U.S. aerospace company launched a batch of 21 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit early Tuesday. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Elon Musk's SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket loaded with nearly two dozen Starlink communication satellites into space early Tuesday from Florida. The rocket launched at 12:24 a.m. EDT from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center. Advertisement

The first-stage booster, on its eighth flight, successfully returned to Earth, landing upon the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

The rocket's payload of 21 satellites was to be deployed to low-Earth orbit, where they will join the growing constellation of thousands of Starlink satellites that provide high-speed, low-latency Internet across the globe.

SpaceX is expecting to launch a second batch of Starlink satellites into space from California at 7:45 a.m. PST on Monday.

Watch Falcon 9 launch 21 @Starlink satellites to orbit from Florida https://t.co/PfKiVKRIrM— SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 21, 2025