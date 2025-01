Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Jan. 14. Photo by SpaceX

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Monday plans to launch 27 more Starlink internet satellites into low-earth orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County, Calif., after two were scrapped, including one because of a Delta jet flying nearby. The private company is targeting a Falcon 9 launch from Space Launch Complex 4 East.

The liftoff is scheduled for 11:12 a.m. PT, which is on the back end of a launch window that began at 7:13 a.m. There is an additional window available on Tuesday, beginning at 6:51 a.m. PT.

You can watch a live webcast of this mission about five minutes before liftoff on the company's website.

The Falcon 9 first-stage booster will launch for a 10th time.

About eight minutes after liftoff, the booster is scheduled to land on the SpaceX droneship Of Course I Still Love You.

On Sunday morning, SpaceX scrubbed the launch of its Falcon 9 rocket with just 11 seconds to go after a Delta Air Lines plane reportedly flew into an area of restricted airspace close to the launch site.

During the broadcast, a voice from the control room could be heard rapidly saying: "Hold, hold, hold!"



A short time later, the same voice explained: "Held for a possible aircraft in the airspace."

The launch also was scrubbed Saturday for unknown reasons.

SpaceX also is planning a launch of a Falcon 9 rocket with Starlink satellites Tuesday morning from pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. It will become the eighth orbital launch this year from KSC and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, also in Florida.