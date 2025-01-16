Unmanned SpaceX Starship explodes minutes after launch from Texas

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- A SpaceX Starship's upper stage exploded minutes after launch from Texas on Thursday, and the rocket was declared a "loss" in the seventh test flight of the heavy-lift spacecraft. The mission was unmanned.
Videos on social media appear to show the upper stage of the craft exploding over the Caribbean near the Turks and Caicos region, sending flaming streams of debris overhead. It was not clear where the debris landed. The fireballs likely were pieces of debris burning as they re-entered Earth's atmosphere, officials said.