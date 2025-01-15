Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Jan. 15, 2025 / 6:58 PM / Updated at 2:51 AM

Blue Origin successfully launches New Glenn rocket

By Mike Heuer & Darryl Coote
Blue Origin makes final preparations to launch its New Glenn rocket on its maiden flight from Launch Complex 36 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 1 a.m. EST Thursday. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
1 of 2 | Blue Origin makes final preparations to launch its New Glenn rocket on its maiden flight from Launch Complex 36 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 1 a.m. EST Thursday. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Blue Origin successfully launched its two-stage heavy-lift New Glenn rocket on its unmanned maiden voyage into space early Thursday, achieving the mission's primary goal of reaching orbit.

The rocket launched shortly after 2 a.m. EST at Launch Complex 36 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Advertisement

As the rocket ascended, cheers could be heard erupting in the control room during the live broadcast and persisted for minutes throughout New Glenn's rise into space.

"LIFTOFF! New Glenn is beginning its first ever ascent toward the stars," Blue Origin celebrated on X.

Related

Minutes later, Blue Origin confirmed a clean separation of the two-stage rocket, sending its booster back to Earth, where it failed to land on the autonomous droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

Shortly before the launch reached the 13-minute mark, its primary objective of achieving orbit was confirmed.

Advertisement

"Our key objective today is to reach orbit safely. Anything beyond that is a bonus," Blue Origin's Vice President of in-space systems Ariane Cornell said during the broadcast.

She later added that they were "close" to having retrieved the booster.

"It is about collecting data," she said. "Data is the currency of success. With that being the case, we collected so much data, and man, oh man, we're going to take that information, we are going to roll that into the next New Glenn."

"We cannot wait to bring you that next launch," she added.

The three-hour launch window had opened at 1 a.m. and was set to close at 4 a.m.

Local weather forecasters had predicted only a 40% chance of favorable weather for launch.

Dubbed the NG-1 mission, Blue Origin encountered weather and technology problems that forced the cancellation of two prior planned launches.

Blue Origin scrubbed the New Glenn rocket's maiden launch early Monday morning after encountering a "vehicle subsystem issue."

The issue arose due to icing on a power unit within the rocket, WFTV reported.

A planned launch on Friday also was scrubbed, this time due to inclement weather.

Blue Origin engineers have named the New Glenn rocket's first-stage booster So You're Telling Me There's a Chance and had intended for it to land on a droneship named Jacklyn in the Atlantic Ocean.

Advertisement

The 320-foot New Glenn rocket is named after space pioneer John Glenn, who was the first American to orbit Earth.

The reusable rocket is designed to carry the Blue Ring Pathfinder spacecraft in its 23-foot payload fairing and intended for 25 flights.

The Pathfinder is equipped with a communications array, a flight computer and a power system to enable it to support data relay, cloud computing, hosting and refueling missions.

Amazon owner Jeff Bezos founded Blue Origin in 2000, and it has been developing the New Glenn rocket for more than a decade.

The successful launch enables the New Glenn to obtain Department of Defense certification and create a challenge to Elon Musk-owned SpaceX and its Falcon 9 rocket.

"Congratulations on reaching orbit on the first attempt!" Musk said on X following the launch.

The rocket has a reusable first stage that contains Blue Origin's BE-4 engines fueled by a mixture of liquid natural gas and liquid oxygen.

The New Glenn's upper stage is powered by Blue Origin's BE-3U engines that are fueled by a mixture of liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen.

Advertisement

The upper stage is designed to carry up to 45 metric tons of cargo into low-Earth orbit and would deploy Project Kuiper satellites and equipment into space.

Eventually, the rocket is expected launch humans into space.

Latest Headlines

India becomes fourth nation to successfully complete unmanned docking in space
Science News // 44 minutes ago
India becomes fourth nation to successfully complete unmanned docking in space
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- The Indian Space Research Organization successfully conducted an unmanned docking in space, making India the fourth country to complete the maneuver.
SpaceX launches Blue Ghost, Resilience landers to moon
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX launches Blue Ghost, Resilience landers to moon
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying a pair of lunar landers into space early Wednesday, sending Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost and ispace's Resilience on their lengthy journeys to the moon.
NASA: Peak of 'Wolf Moon' to peak Wednesday evening
Science News // 2 days ago
NASA: Peak of 'Wolf Moon' to peak Wednesday evening
The first full moon of 2025, referred to as the Wolf Moon, will peak on Monday, reaching its peak illumination early in the early evening, officials said.
SpaceX to launch 21 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit
Science News // 2 days ago
SpaceX to launch 21 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- SpaceX is scheduled to launch its latest round of Starlink satellites into orbit on a Falcon 9 rocket on Monday, lifting off from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
Blue Origin again scrubs maiden launch of New Glenn rocket
Science News // 2 days ago
Blue Origin again scrubs maiden launch of New Glenn rocket
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Blue Origin scrubbed the launch of its new heavy-lift rocket early Monday, once again postponing the maiden flight of its New Glenn rocket.
Blue Origin delays New Glenn launch for weather; SpaceX delays Starship test
Science News // 4 days ago
Blue Origin delays New Glenn launch for weather; SpaceX delays Starship test
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Blue Origin is planning to launch its reusable heavy-lift New Glenn rocket for its inaugural voyage at 1 a.m. EST Sunday if weather conditions allow it to proceed.
SpaceX launches 21 Starlink satellites in 25th mission for 1st-stage booster
Science News // 5 days ago
SpaceX launches 21 Starlink satellites in 25th mission for 1st-stage booster
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Friday launched 21 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit with a Falcon 9 rocket whose reusable first stage took part in a record 25th mission.
SpaceX launches new round of spy satellites for NRO
Science News // 5 days ago
SpaceX launches new round of spy satellites for NRO
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The National Reconnaissance Office launched new spy satellites into lower Earth orbit late Thursday, adding to the growing constellation of such U.S.-based intelligence-gathering satellites around the world.
Weather prompts Blue Origin to push back New Glenn rocket launch
Science News // 6 days ago
Weather prompts Blue Origin to push back New Glenn rocket launch
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Rough weather has prompted Blue Origin to postpone the launch of its New Glenn rocket, citing choppy waters in the Atlantic Ocean, and creating potentially unsafe landing conditions for its reusable fuel booster.
SpaceX launches more Starlink satellites, keeping pace with 2024
Science News // 1 week ago
SpaceX launches more Starlink satellites, keeping pace with 2024
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Coming off a record-setting 2024, SpaceX continued an aggressive launching schedule with the liftoff Wednesday morning of a Falcon 9 rocket that carried 21 Starlink satellites into lower-Earth orbit.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

SpaceX launches Blue Ghost, Resilience landers to moon
SpaceX launches Blue Ghost, Resilience landers to moon
NASA: Peak of 'Wolf Moon' to peak Wednesday evening
NASA: Peak of 'Wolf Moon' to peak Wednesday evening
Blue Origin delays New Glenn launch for weather; SpaceX delays Starship test
Blue Origin delays New Glenn launch for weather; SpaceX delays Starship test
India becomes fourth nation to successfully complete unmanned docking in space
India becomes fourth nation to successfully complete unmanned docking in space
Blue Origin again scrubs maiden launch of New Glenn rocket
Blue Origin again scrubs maiden launch of New Glenn rocket
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement