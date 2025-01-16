K2 Space names former Pentagon official head of space policy

Former Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy John Plumb has joined K2 Space as its new head of strategy. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- California-based aerospace startup K2 Space has named John Plumb, former assistant secretary of defense for space policy, as head of strategy. "We are thrilled John is joining us at K2 Space," CEO Karan Kunjur said Wednesday in a statement.

"John is a deeply respected leader in space policy and defense with a proven record of success. His dedication to strengthening U.S. national security in the space domain is an ideal match for our growing company."

Founded by Karan Kunjur and Neel Kunjur in 2022, K2 Space develops high-powered, low-cost satellite bus platforms.

The company stated Plumb, in his new position, will guide its strategic initiatives and technology development.

According to the Pentagon, Plumb served as assistant secretary of defense for space policy, starting in March 2022, and was responsible for the overall supervision of space warfighting policy at the Department of Defense.

Before joining the Pentagon, he served in various national security roles, including in uniform, for nearly 30 years. He was a U.S. Navy submarine officer before transitioning to the Navy reserves where he commanded eight different reserve units over two decades, the department said.

He has also served civilian roles in the Senate, Pentagon and the White House's National Security Council.

"I am proud of my work in the Pentagon to develop the Commercial Space Integration Strategy and unlock the Department's ability to harness the speed, innovation and cost-effectiveness of the commercial sector. And I intend to continue to advance that strategy and U.S. national security in my new role," Plumb said in a statement.