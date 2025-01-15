Trending
Science News
Jan. 15, 2025 / 6:58 PM

Blue Origin hopes weather improves for early Thursday morning launch of New Glenn rocket

By Mike Heuer
Blue Origin makes final preparations to launch its New Glenn rocket on its maiden flight from Launch Complex 36 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 1 a.m. EST Thursday. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
1 of 2 | Blue Origin makes final preparations to launch its New Glenn rocket on its maiden flight from Launch Complex 36 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 1 a.m. EST Thursday. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Blue Origin officials hope to send their heavy-lift New Glenn rocket on its unmanned maiden voyage into space after 1 a.m. EST, with the mission's goal being to reach orbit before returning to Earth.

A three-hour window for the launch starts at 1 a.m. and closes at 4 a.m. at Launch Complex 36 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Local weather forecasters, though, only predict a 40% chance of favorable weather for launch overnight.

If the rocket does not launch during the window, Blue Origin will reschedule the mission.

Dubbed the NG-1 mission, Blue Origin has encountered weather and technology problems that forced the cancellation of two prior planned launches.

Blue Origin scrubbed the New Glenn rocket's maiden launch early Monday morning after encountering a "vehicle subsystem issue."

The issue arose due to icing on a power unit within the rocket, WFTV reported.

A planned launch on Friday also was scrubbed, this time due to inclement weather.

Blue Origin engineers have named the New Glenn rocket's first-stage booster "So You're Telling Me There's a Chance" and intends to land it on a droneship named Jacklyn in the Atlantic Ocean.

The 320-foot New Glenn rocket is named after space pioneer John Glenn, who was the first American to orbit Earth.

The re-usable rocket is designed to carry the Blue Ring Pathfinder spacecraft in its 23-foot payload fairing and intended for 25 flights.

Local weather forecasters, though, say there is only a 40% chance of favorable conditions for launch overnight.

The Pathfinder is equipped with a communications array, a flight computer and a power system to enable it to support data relay, cloud computing, hosting and refueling missions.

Amazon owner Jeff Bezos founded Blue Origin in 2000, and it has been developing the New Glenn rocket for more than a decade.

A successful launch would enable the New Glenn to obtain Department of Defense certification and create a challenge to Elon Musk-owned SpaceX and its Falcon 9 rocket.

The rocket has a re-useable first stage that contains Blue Origin's BE-4 engines fueled by a mixture of liquid natural gas and liquid oxygen.

The rocket's first stage returns to Earth after completing its launch and first-stage separation and will be retrieved by an autonomous droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

The New Glenn's upper stage is powered by Blue Origin's BE-3U engines that are fueled by a mixture of liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen.

The upper stage is designed to carry up to 45 metric tons of cargo into low-Earth orbit and would deploy Project Kuiper satellites and equipment into space.

The rocket also eventually would launch humans into space.

The launch can be watched online live at the Blue Origin website, on Blue Origin's X account and on Blue Origin's YouTube channel.

