Science News
Jan. 10, 2025 / 7:26 PM

SpaceX launches 21 Starlink satellites in 25th mission for 1st-stage booster

By Don Jacobson
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches 21 of its Starlink satellites on Mission 12-12 at 2:11 p.m. EST from Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla., on Friday. Thirteen of the satellites have direct-to-cell capability. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
1 of 3 | A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches 21 of its Starlink satellites on Mission 12-12 at 2:11 p.m. EST from Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla., on Friday. Thirteen of the satellites have direct-to-cell capability. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Friday launched 21 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit with a Falcon 9 rocket whose reusable first stage took part in a record 25th mission.

Among the 21 satellites that lifted off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida were 13 with direct-to-cell capabilities, SpaceX said.

"The Starlink Direct to Cell constellation now has 400 satellites to enable ubiquitous access to texting, calling, and browsing around the world, eliminating dead zones across land, lakes, or coastal waters," the company said.

Shortly after Friday's launch, the record-breaking booster landed on the Just Read the Instructions drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

It had flown on 24 previous missions, including CRS-22, CRS-25, Crew-3, Crew-4, TelkomSat-113BT, Turksat-5B, Koreasat-6A, Eutelsat HOTBIRD-F2, Galileo L13, mPOWER-A, PSN MFS, and 13 previous Starlink flights.

SpaceX touted the accomplishments of the single Falcon rocket for its participation in four Dragon missions, in which eight astronauts were transported to the International Space Station, and in delivering more than 430 spacecraft to orbit during the past four years.

