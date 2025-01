A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches a classified payload for the National Reconnaissance Office at the Kennedy Space Center, Florida on December 19, 2020. A new NRO launch launched from California on Thursday. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched new spy satellites into lower Earth orbit for the National Reconnaissance Office, adding to the growing constellation of such U.S.-based intelligence-gathering satellites around the world. The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched the NROL-153 mission into space late Thursday from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California with "classified payloads."

"Building on the success of the NROL-149 launch on Dec. 17, today's mission demonstrates the ongoing launch cadence that is strengthening the NRO's intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities," the agency said on Thursday.

The satellites have advanced remote-sensing capabilities to give real-time data on military enemy movements and other intelligence to support U.S. operations. The NRO launched six missions last year and including Thursday's launch has five more on the horizon in 2025.

"The NRO continues to build and fortify the largest government constellation in history, with proliferated launches continuing through 2028," the NRO said pre-launch.

"Having hundreds of NRO satellites in orbit is invaluable to our nation and our partners. They will provide greater revisit rates, increasing coverage, faster delivery of information, and ultimately help us to more quickly deliver what our customers need."

SpaceX said it was the 22nd mission for the Falcon 9 first-stage booster, which returned safely back Earth after the launch. It was used on three other NRO flights and 13 Starlink missions.