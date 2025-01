1 of 2 | A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches from Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Monday. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Monday launched a Falcon 9 rocket with its first Starlink mission of the new year, sending 24 satellites to low-Earth orbit from Florida. The rocket lifted off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in the afternoon. Advertisement

Officials with SpaceX said the flight was the 17th one for the first-stage booster supporting the mission. It previously launched Crew-5, CRS-28, Intelsat G-37, Optus-X, Immarsat I6-F2, GPS III-6, NG-20 and nine Starlink missions, SpaceX said.

The rocket didn't go to its particular pad for launching until late in the morning on Monday, according to Spaceflight Now, though it was unclear if the day's windy conditions -- caused by a cold front that was responsible for nationwide snow and freezing rain -- were to blame for the delay.