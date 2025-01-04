Advertisement
Science News
Jan. 4, 2025 / 9:38 AM

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 from Florida in first flight of the year

By Allen Cone
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches the Thuraya 4 satellite at 8:27 p.m. from Launch Complex 40 from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Friday. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
1 of 4 | A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches the Thuraya 4 satellite at 8:27 p.m. from Launch Complex 40 from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Friday. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched its first flight of 2025, sending a Falcon 9 rocket into space with a Thuraya 4 satellite from Cape Canaveral Launch Complex 40 in Florida.

The Falcon 9 rocket took off at 8:27 p.m. EST Friday.

Eight minutes and 40 seconds later, the booster returned to Earth for a landing aboard SpaceX's droneship "A Shortfall of Gravitas" offshore in the Atlantic Ocean.

It was the the 20th flight and recovery for this Falcon 9 first stage booster, and SpaceX's 341st recovery overall of an orbital-class rocket, including Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy boosters.

After 35 minutes and 30 seconds into the flight, the Thuraya 4 satellite separated from the rocket's second stage. It was deployed into geostationary transfer orbit and will be in a geosynchronous orbit above a fixed spot on Earth.

The satellite was built by Airbus built for Space42, a company formed through the merger of the United Arab Emirates' primary satellite provider, Al Yah Satellite Communications Company, or Yahsat, and an AI-powered geospatial solutions company, Bayanat.

Space42 currently operates two geostationary satellites: Thuraya 1 launched in 2001and Thuraya 2 launched in 2003, all built by Boeing. These provide coverage to land-based, marine and aviation customers in Africa, Central Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

Thuraya 3 was launched in 2008 but the satellite "suffered an unexpected payload anomaly causing an ongoing service outage," according to the company.

A Falcon 9 rocket has launched 418 times. It was SpaceX's 435th mission overall.

In 2024, there were more than 130 SpaceX orbital missions.

SpaceX closed out 2024 with a New Year's Eve launch from Florida.

The company is also planning Falcon 9 launches of Starlink satellites with a window of 12:10 p.m. to 4:41 EDT Sunday from Cape Canaveral Launch Complex 40 and 11:19 a.m. to 4:50 p.m. Monday from Kennedy Space Center's launch pad 39A.

Another company, Blue Origin, on Monday is planning to launch a Glenn rocket with the first stage booster attempting to land on a sea-based platform. It is set for 1 a.m. EST from Cape Canaveral Launch Complex 36.

India unveils plans for 10 missions in 2025 after successful space-docking launch
Science News // 17 hours ago
India unveils plans for 10 missions in 2025 after successful space-docking launch
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- India's space agency says it is planning a record 10 orbital missions, as well as its first commercial effort, during 2025 after successfully launching a space-docking project this week. 
SpaceX delays launch of Thuraya 4 mission for UAE satellite company
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX delays launch of Thuraya 4 mission for UAE satellite company
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- SpaceX has delayed the launch of its Thuraya 4 mission from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida until Friday, the company announced on its website Thursday.
Quadrantids meteor shower to put on display Friday
Science News // 2 days ago
Quadrantids meteor shower to put on display Friday
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- The Quadrantids meteor shower is expected to reach maximum activity from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., EST on Friday with the best viewing in Alaska, Hawaii, and eastern Asia.
SpaceX ends 2024 with new round of Starlink satellites
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX ends 2024 with new round of Starlink satellites
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- After a one-day delay, SpaceX launched a new round of Starlink satellites from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida just after midnight on Tuesday.
Northern lights to ring in New Year's Eve in parts of United States
Science News // 4 days ago
Northern lights to ring in New Year's Eve in parts of United States
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The northern lights are forecast to put on a New Year's show as far south as Illinois, New York and Oregon starting Monday night, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
NASA's Lunar Trailblazer mission to take macro-measurements of moon's surface in 2025
Science News // 4 days ago
NASA's Lunar Trailblazer mission to take macro-measurements of moon's surface in 2025
Before Artemis II, NASA will send two missions to scout the surface of the lunar south pole for resources that could sustain human space travel and enable new scientific discoveries.
SpaceX set to hold final launch on New Year's Eve after delay
Science News // 5 days ago
SpaceX set to hold final launch on New Year's Eve after delay
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- In what is expected to be SpaceX's final launch in a record-breaking 2024, the company announced it had delayed its newest deployment of Starlink satellites to New Year's Eve.
SpaceX winds down 2024 with a pair of Falcon 9 launches
Science News // 5 days ago
SpaceX winds down 2024 with a pair of Falcon 9 launches
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- SpaceX completed back to back missions of two Falcon 9 rockets over the weekend, delivering 22 Starlink satellites and Astranis's One to Many Mission into orbit, the 132nd and 133rd missions of the year.
Parker Solar Probe successfully completes closest-ever approach to sun
Science News // 1 week ago
Parker Solar Probe successfully completes closest-ever approach to sun
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The Parker Solar Probe has successfully completed a historic close encounter with the sun, passing through its blazing corona in mankind's nearest approach to the star, NASA announced Friday.
NASA awards contracts for Near Space Network's science work
Science News // 1 week ago
NASA awards contracts for Near Space Network's science work
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Space missions to the moon, Mars and beyond often get the most attention, but NASA's Near Space Network does a lot of heavy lifting for humankind's reach for the stars.
