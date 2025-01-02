Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Jan. 2, 2025 / 7:01 PM

SpaceX delays launch of Thuraya 4 mission for UAE satellite company

By Mark Moran

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- SpaceX has delayed the launch of its Thuraya 4 mission from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida until Friday, the company announced on its website Thursday.

Space 42's Thuraya 4 mission is operated in conjunction with Yahsat, a global satellite company based in the United Arab Emirates. The Thuraya 4 is a communications satellite that will operate in geosynchronous orbit, about 23,000 miles above the Earth's surface.

Advertisement

"Based on the all-electric Airbus Eurostar-Neo Platform, Thuraya 4-NGS will incorporate a large 12-meter L-band antenna and a payload with on-board processing providing advanced routing flexibility of up to 3200 channels with dynamic power allocation over a large number of spot beams," the Space Coast Office of Tourism reported on its website.

The Thuraya 4 mission is the first mission of 2025 for the Cape and follows a record number of 93 launches in 2024, and 72 in 2023.

Related

While it will be the first mission of the new year for SpaceX, it will be the 20th time that the first stage fuel booster will have been used to launch a Falcon 9 into low-Earth orbit. It has been used in a half dozen launches of specialty missions, as well as 13 Starlink Internet satellite launches.

Advertisement

The first stage booster is scheduled to land on the drone ship A Shortfall of Gravitas, stationed in the Atlantic Ocean, after it is jettisoned from the Falcon 9 about two and half minutes after liftoff.

The first stage booster typically lands on the drone about eight and a half minutes after liftoff. The Thuraya 4 satellite is scheduled to be deployed 35 minutes after liftoff.

Latest Headlines

Quadrantids meteor shower to put on display Friday
Science News // 10 hours ago
Quadrantids meteor shower to put on display Friday
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- The Quadrantids meteor shower is expected to reach maximum activity from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., EST on Friday with the best viewing in Alaska, Hawaii, and eastern Asia.
SpaceX ends 2024 with new round of Starlink satellites
Science News // 2 days ago
SpaceX ends 2024 with new round of Starlink satellites
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- After a one-day delay, SpaceX launched a new round of Starlink satellites from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida just after midnight on Tuesday.
Northern lights to ring in New Year's Eve in parts of United States
Science News // 3 days ago
Northern lights to ring in New Year's Eve in parts of United States
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The northern lights are forecast to put on a New Year's show as far south as Illinois, New York and Oregon starting Monday night, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
NASA's Lunar Trailblazer mission to take macro-measurements of moon's surface in 2025
Science News // 3 days ago
NASA's Lunar Trailblazer mission to take macro-measurements of moon's surface in 2025
Before Artemis II, NASA will send two missions to scout the surface of the lunar south pole for resources that could sustain human space travel and enable new scientific discoveries.
SpaceX set to hold final launch on New Year's Eve after delay
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX set to hold final launch on New Year's Eve after delay
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- In what is expected to be SpaceX's final launch in a record-breaking 2024, the company announced it had delayed its newest deployment of Starlink satellites to New Year's Eve.
SpaceX winds down 2024 with a pair of Falcon 9 launches
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX winds down 2024 with a pair of Falcon 9 launches
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- SpaceX completed back to back missions of two Falcon 9 rockets over the weekend, delivering 22 Starlink satellites and Astranis's One to Many Mission into orbit, the 132nd and 133rd missions of the year.
Parker Solar Probe successfully completes closest-ever approach to sun
Science News // 6 days ago
Parker Solar Probe successfully completes closest-ever approach to sun
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The Parker Solar Probe has successfully completed a historic close encounter with the sun, passing through its blazing corona in mankind's nearest approach to the star, NASA announced Friday.
NASA awards contracts for Near Space Network's science work
Science News // 1 week ago
NASA awards contracts for Near Space Network's science work
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Space missions to the moon, Mars and beyond often get the most attention, but NASA's Near Space Network does a lot of heavy lifting for humankind's reach for the stars.
SpaceX launches 21 Starlink satellites from Florida
Science News // 1 week ago
SpaceX launches 21 Starlink satellites from Florida
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Shortly after midnight on Monday, SpaceX launched a new round of 21 Starlink satellites into lower Earth orbit, 13 of which can contact cell phones directly.
SpaceX scrubs launch from Florida, but one lifts off from California
Science News // 1 week ago
SpaceX scrubs launch from Florida, but one lifts off from California
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- One of two scheduled Falcon 9 rocket launches lifted off early Saturday with one going off in California but aborted in Florida.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Quadrantids meteor shower to put on display Friday
Quadrantids meteor shower to put on display Friday
SpaceX ends 2024 with new round of Starlink satellites
SpaceX ends 2024 with new round of Starlink satellites
SpaceX set to hold final launch on New Year's Eve after delay
SpaceX set to hold final launch on New Year's Eve after delay
Northern lights to ring in New Year's Eve in parts of United States
Northern lights to ring in New Year's Eve in parts of United States
SpaceX winds down 2024 with a pair of Falcon 9 launches
SpaceX winds down 2024 with a pair of Falcon 9 launches
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement