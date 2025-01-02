Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Jan. 2, 2025 / 10:03 AM

Quadrantids meteor shower to put on display Friday

By Clyde Hughes
The Quadrantid meteor shower is expected to reach peak visibility this weekend. File Photo courtesy of NASA/JPL-Caltech
The Quadrantid meteor shower is expected to reach peak visibility this weekend. File Photo courtesy of NASA/JPL-Caltech

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- The Quadrantids meteor shower is expected to reach maximum activity from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., EST on Friday with the best viewing in Alaska, Hawaii, and eastern Asia.

Bob Lunsford, of the American Meteor Society, said the best time to see the shower would be before dawn if stargazers are in the Pacific.

Advertisement

East Coast skywatchers in North America could see as many as 25 meteors streaking through the sky while West Coast views are likely to see double that because of the later sunshine, Lunsford said.

Shyam Balaji, an astroparticle physics researcher at King's College of London, said the best time for Brits to see the meteor shower will be from the late-night Friday to dawn on Saturday.

"The Quadrantids are known for their bright fireball meteors, which can appear blue," Balaji said, according to The Guardian. "This blue color is due to the high velocity of the meteors and the presence of certain elements like magnesium and iron in the meteoroids, which emit blue lights when they burn up in the Earth's atmosphere."

NASA says the Quadrantids have much shorter peak times than most meteor showers, which tend to last up to two days. The space agency said the reason for this is because the shower stream particles are thinner, and the Earth crosses the stream at a perpendicular angle.

Advertisement

Quadrantids are known as well for their bright fireball meteors, larger explosions of light and color that can last longer than an average meteor streak.

Read More

Latest Headlines

SpaceX ends 2024 with new round of Starlink satellites
Science News // 2 days ago
SpaceX ends 2024 with new round of Starlink satellites
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- After a one-day delay, SpaceX launched a new round of Starlink satellites from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida just after midnight on Tuesday.
Northern lights to ring in New Year's Eve in parts of United States
Science News // 2 days ago
Northern lights to ring in New Year's Eve in parts of United States
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The northern lights are forecast to put on a New Year's show as far south as Illinois, New York and Oregon starting Monday night, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
NASA's Lunar Trailblazer mission to take macro-measurements of moon's surface in 2025
Science News // 3 days ago
NASA's Lunar Trailblazer mission to take macro-measurements of moon's surface in 2025
Before Artemis II, NASA will send two missions to scout the surface of the lunar south pole for resources that could sustain human space travel and enable new scientific discoveries.
SpaceX set to hold final launch on New Year's Eve after delay
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX set to hold final launch on New Year's Eve after delay
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- In what is expected to be SpaceX's final launch in a record-breaking 2024, the company announced it had delayed its newest deployment of Starlink satellites to New Year's Eve.
SpaceX winds down 2024 with a pair of Falcon 9 launches
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX winds down 2024 with a pair of Falcon 9 launches
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- SpaceX completed back to back missions of two Falcon 9 rockets over the weekend, delivering 22 Starlink satellites and Astranis's One to Many Mission into orbit, the 132nd and 133rd missions of the year.
Parker Solar Probe successfully completes closest-ever approach to sun
Science News // 5 days ago
Parker Solar Probe successfully completes closest-ever approach to sun
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The Parker Solar Probe has successfully completed a historic close encounter with the sun, passing through its blazing corona in mankind's nearest approach to the star, NASA announced Friday.
NASA awards contracts for Near Space Network's science work
Science News // 1 week ago
NASA awards contracts for Near Space Network's science work
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Space missions to the moon, Mars and beyond often get the most attention, but NASA's Near Space Network does a lot of heavy lifting for humankind's reach for the stars.
SpaceX launches 21 Starlink satellites from Florida
Science News // 1 week ago
SpaceX launches 21 Starlink satellites from Florida
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Shortly after midnight on Monday, SpaceX launched a new round of 21 Starlink satellites into lower Earth orbit, 13 of which can contact cell phones directly.
SpaceX scrubs launch from Florida, but one lifts off from California
Science News // 1 week ago
SpaceX scrubs launch from Florida, but one lifts off from California
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- One of two scheduled Falcon 9 rocket launches lifted off early Saturday with one going off in California but aborted in Florida.
All systems 'go' as Parker Solar Probe approaches closest encounter with Sun
Science News // 1 week ago
All systems 'go' as Parker Solar Probe approaches closest encounter with Sun
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- NASA's Parker Solar Probe is operating normally and remains on schedule for a record-setting close encounter with the Sun on Christmas Eve, mission controllers say.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

SpaceX ends 2024 with new round of Starlink satellites
SpaceX ends 2024 with new round of Starlink satellites
SpaceX set to hold final launch on New Year's Eve after delay
SpaceX set to hold final launch on New Year's Eve after delay
SpaceX winds down 2024 with a pair of Falcon 9 launches
SpaceX winds down 2024 with a pair of Falcon 9 launches
Northern lights to ring in New Year's Eve in parts of United States
Northern lights to ring in New Year's Eve in parts of United States
NASA's Lunar Trailblazer mission to take macro-measurements of moon's surface in 2025
NASA's Lunar Trailblazer mission to take macro-measurements of moon's surface in 2025
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement