A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches its Starlink satellites on Mission 12-6 from Launch Complex 39 at the Kennedy Space Center, Florida at 12:39 a.m. on Tuesday.

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- After a one-day delay, SpaceX launched a new round of Starlink satellites from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida just after midnight on Tuesday. It marked the 134th successful launch of SpaceX, a new record after falling just short of 100 in 2023. It also marked the 16th flight for the first stage booster supporting the mission. Their usable first stages and their automated return allowed SpaceX to turn around launches so quickly. Advertisement

SpaceX confirmed the deployment of the 21 Starlink satellites into lower Earth orbit at 1:44 a.m., EDT. Officials said 13 of the satellites have "direct to cellphone" capabilities.

The Space Force's 45th Weather Squadron had predicted a 90% chance of "go for launch" before the flight based on weather conditions. Cumulus clouds in the area never posed the potential threat some had feared.

It marked SpaceX's third launch in three days, following a Starlink launch at the Vanderberg Space Force Station in California and the four-satellite deployment for Astranis at Cape Canaveral.