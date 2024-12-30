Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Dec. 30, 2024 / 7:15 PM

Northern lights to ring in New Year's Eve in parts of United States

By Sheri Walsh
The Aurora Borealis, or northern lights, can be seen in the skies in the Shenandoah National Park near Front Royal, Virginia on October 10. A new series of strong solar storms are producing skies of pink, purples and greens much farther south than normal with more northern lights forecast for New Year's Eve. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
The Aurora Borealis, or northern lights, can be seen in the skies in the Shenandoah National Park near Front Royal, Virginia on October 10. A new series of strong solar storms are producing skies of pink, purples and greens much farther south than normal with more northern lights forecast for New Year's Eve. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The northern lights are forecast to put on a New Year's show as far south as Illinois, New York and Oregon starting Monday night, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The powerful geomagnetic storm, or coronal mass ejection of solar material, is classified as a strong warning G3 that could produce northern lights visible through New Year's Eve in as many as 18 states.

Advertisement

The G3 solar storm is forecast to spark an Aurora Borealis "visible over many of the northern states and some of the lower Midwest to Oregon," NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center wrote in a post on X.

Advertisement

The CME, or large plume of plasma and magnetic field that is forecast to produce northern lights well into the United States, came from the sun and was flung into space toward Earth on Dec. 29.

"The sun has really stepped up over the past few days, with frequent solar flares including a strong X-class event!" said solar astrophysicist Ryan French. "A selection of these flares produced Earth-directed eruptions, expected to trigger a strong geomagnetic storm, bringing aurora, on the 31st!"

The electrically-charged sun particles, called ions, are expected to collide with the Earth's magnetic field and atmospheric gases to spark geomagnetic storms and lights, known as Aurora Borealis, in the Northern Hemisphere.

The northern lights, which are forecast to rival any New Year's Eve fireworks show if skies are clear, can be viewed between 10 p.m. EST on Monday and 10 a.m. on Tuesday with more activity expected, starting at 10:00 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

Advertisement

Northern lights are best viewed "within an hour or two" of midnight, between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., according to SWPC, which advises traveling away from city lights and heading to higher vantage points for nature's light show.

In July, a G2 solar storm brought views of the northern lights into the United States, as far south as New York. Another Aurora Borealis was viewed much farther south than normal in October as strong solar storms produced skies of pink, purples and greens in Virginia.

Starting Monday night, Alaska will have the best chance to see the northern lights. Other states with good views include Washington, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Michigan and Wisconsin. Also along the Aurora's projected view line are New York, Oregon, Wyoming, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

Read More

Latest Headlines

NASA's Lunar Trailblazer mission to take macro-measurements of moon's surface in 2025
Science News // 10 hours ago
NASA's Lunar Trailblazer mission to take macro-measurements of moon's surface in 2025
Before Artemis II, NASA will send two missions to scout the surface of the lunar south pole for resources that could sustain human space travel and enable new scientific discoveries.
SpaceX set to hold final launch on New Year's Eve after delay
Science News // 13 hours ago
SpaceX set to hold final launch on New Year's Eve after delay
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- In what is expected to be SpaceX's final launch in a record-breaking 2024, the company announced it had delayed its newest deployment of Starlink satellites to New Year's Eve.
SpaceX winds down 2024 with a pair of Falcon 9 launches
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX winds down 2024 with a pair of Falcon 9 launches
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- SpaceX completed back to back missions of two Falcon 9 rockets over the weekend, delivering 22 Starlink satellites and Astranis's One to Many Mission into orbit, the 132nd and 133rd missions of the year.
Parker Solar Probe successfully completes closest-ever approach to sun
Science News // 3 days ago
Parker Solar Probe successfully completes closest-ever approach to sun
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The Parker Solar Probe has successfully completed a historic close encounter with the sun, passing through its blazing corona in mankind's nearest approach to the star, NASA announced Friday.
NASA awards contracts for Near Space Network's science work
Science News // 1 week ago
NASA awards contracts for Near Space Network's science work
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Space missions to the moon, Mars and beyond often get the most attention, but NASA's Near Space Network does a lot of heavy lifting for humankind's reach for the stars.
SpaceX launches 21 Starlink satellites from Florida
Science News // 1 week ago
SpaceX launches 21 Starlink satellites from Florida
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Shortly after midnight on Monday, SpaceX launched a new round of 21 Starlink satellites into lower Earth orbit, 13 of which can contact cell phones directly.
SpaceX scrubs launch from Florida, but one lifts off from California
Science News // 1 week ago
SpaceX scrubs launch from Florida, but one lifts off from California
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- One of two scheduled Falcon 9 rocket launches lifted off early Saturday with one going off in California but aborted in Florida.
All systems 'go' as Parker Solar Probe approaches closest encounter with Sun
Science News // 1 week ago
All systems 'go' as Parker Solar Probe approaches closest encounter with Sun
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- NASA's Parker Solar Probe is operating normally and remains on schedule for a record-setting close encounter with the Sun on Christmas Eve, mission controllers say.
NASA names agency veteran as deputy manager of deep space program
Science News // 1 week ago
NASA names agency veteran as deputy manager of deep space program
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- NASA has named a space agency veteran as deputy manager of its Gateway program, central to the Artemis mission to return to the moon, and to charting a path for the first human missions to Mars.
2 Russian cosmonauts perform spacewalk outside ISS
Science News // 1 week ago
2 Russian cosmonauts perform spacewalk outside ISS
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Two Russian cosmonauts will perform a spacewalk outside the International Space Station to install an experiment package on one of the modules on Thursday morning.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

SpaceX winds down 2024 with a pair of Falcon 9 launches
SpaceX winds down 2024 with a pair of Falcon 9 launches
SpaceX set to hold final launch on New Year's Eve after delay
SpaceX set to hold final launch on New Year's Eve after delay
NASA's Lunar Trailblazer mission to take macro-measurements of moon's surface in 2025
NASA's Lunar Trailblazer mission to take macro-measurements of moon's surface in 2025
Parker Solar Probe successfully completes closest-ever approach to sun
Parker Solar Probe successfully completes closest-ever approach to sun
Stranded Boeing Starliner astronauts face new delay in return to Earth from ISS
Stranded Boeing Starliner astronauts face new delay in return to Earth from ISS
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement