1 of 2 | California ground squirrels that scientists thought ate only grains actually are also eating voles, according to researchers at University of California-Davis and the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. The rodents are the only mammals the squirrels were observed eating. Photo by Sonja Wild courtesy UC-Davis

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- California ground squirrels that scientists thought ate only grains are eating voles, too, according to researchers at University of California-Davis and the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. "We had never seen this behavior before. Squirrels are one of the most familiar animals to people," Jennifer E. Smith of UW-Eau Claire said in a UC Davis statement. "We see them right outside our windows; we interact with them regularly. Yet here's this never-before-encountered-in-science behavior that sheds light on the fact that there's so much more to learn about the natural history of the world around us." Advertisement

Smith added it was "shocking."

According to a UC-Davis statement on the findings, "The squirrels' carnivorous summer behavior peaked during the first two weeks of July, coinciding with an explosion in vole numbers at the park reported by citizen scientists on iNaturalist. This suggests that the squirrels' hunting behavior emerged alongside a temporary increase in the availability of prey, the study said.

Smith and other scientists observed the squirrel's meat-eating behavior June 10 to July 30.

UC Davis Sonja Wild postdoctoral research fellow said in a statement, "I could barely believe my eyes."

She added once they started looking the researchers saw that behavior nearly every day.

"Voles (have come to) recognize the squirrels as predators," said John Koprowski, dean of the Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources at the University of Wyoming, who wasn't involved in then the study. "There's likely some really neat interplay between the two species because being eaten is usually not a great way to continue passing on your genes."

The scientists never say the squirrels eating other mammals, only the voles.

According to Smith California ground squirrels are "incredible opportunists."

The research team wants to know more about the squirrel behavior and plans to go back into the field next summer to try to see how widespread the hunting behavior is and how it is passed down from parent to pup.