Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Dec. 17, 2024 / 3:23 PM

SpaceX hopes to send up communications satellite system in afternoon launch

By Chris Benson
SpaceX has targeted Tuesday afternoon for the launch of its SES O3b mPower mission, with liftoff planned from Launch Complex 39A (pictured, 2013) at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. UPI File Photo
SpaceX has targeted Tuesday afternoon for the launch of its SES O3b mPower mission, with liftoff planned from Launch Complex 39A (pictured, 2013) at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. UPI File Photo | License Photo

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- SpaceX has targeted Tuesday afternoon for the launch of its SES O3b mPower mission.

Liftoff is planned for 5 p.m. ET, with a one-hour and 27-minute launch window scheduled. If needed, a backup opportunity comes Wednesday.

Advertisement

Tuesday's planned launch will represent the first flight for the first-stage booster supporting this particular space mission, which is for a communications satellite system. Following separation and if all goes as planned, the first stage will land on the drone ship "Just Read the Instructions" stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

A live webcast will begin about 15 minutes prior to the scheduled liftoff.

Its liftoff to medium Earth orbit will be at Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Read More

Latest Headlines

2025 in space: Trump-Musk alliance should boost 'space economy'
Science News // 11 hours ago
2025 in space: Trump-Musk alliance should boost 'space economy'
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Next year could be a transformative one for U.S. space exploration, as the election of Donald Trump to the presidency and his close relationship with SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk promises to change the space paradigm
Thailand becomes 51st member of U.S.-led Artemis Accords
Science News // 17 hours ago
Thailand becomes 51st member of U.S.-led Artemis Accords
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Officials from Thailand signed the U.S.-led Artemis Accords on Monday, making the Asian nation the 51st member of the international safe space exploration pact.
EU, ESA sign contracts to build communication satellite constellation
Science News // 1 day ago
EU, ESA sign contracts to build communication satellite constellation
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The European Commission and the European Space Agency signed contracts with industrial companies to bring a space communication constellation of nearly 300 satellites into reality, providing secure communications and com
OpenAI releases controversial Sora Turbo video generation tool
Science News // 3 days ago
OpenAI releases controversial Sora Turbo video generation tool
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- OpenAI has launched Sora, a new video tool powered by artificial intelligence technology that has generated controversy in recent months.
NASA updates 'Moon to Mars' roadmap for exploring Red Planet
Science News // 4 days ago
NASA updates 'Moon to Mars' roadmap for exploring Red Planet
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- NASA on Friday issued updates to its "Moon to Mars architecture," its exploration approach which includes Artemis missions to the Moon that will help prepare for human exploration of the Red Planet.
Full moon to hinder Geminid meteor shower Friday night peak
Science News // 4 days ago
Full moon to hinder Geminid meteor shower Friday night peak
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The Geminid meteor shower will reach its peak late Friday night into early Saturday morning, which can produce in excess of 100 of the shooting stars per hour during peak conditions.
Undeterred by Friday the 13th, SpaceX plans pair of launches
Science News // 4 days ago
Undeterred by Friday the 13th, SpaceX plans pair of launches
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- SpaceX plans to launch 23 Starlink communications satellites into low-Earth orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California Friday morning, weather permitting.
Artemis Accords reach 50 members with Panama, Austria signing space pact
Science News // 5 days ago
Artemis Accords reach 50 members with Panama, Austria signing space pact
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Officials for Panama and Austria signed the Artemis Accords on Wednesday, becoming the 49th and 50th nations to join the international commitment to responsible space exploration.
SpaceX launches 23 more Starlink satellites
Science News // 1 week ago
SpaceX launches 23 more Starlink satellites
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- SpaceX early Sunday launched 23 Starlink spacecraft from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
Size of Stegosaurus readily apparent in new NYC display to open this weekend
Science News // 1 week ago
Size of Stegosaurus readily apparent in new NYC display to open this weekend
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- The 150-million-year-old fossil remains of a Stegosaurus dinosaur named "Apex" will be displayed at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City starting Sunday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Thailand becomes 51st member of U.S.-led Artemis Accords
Thailand becomes 51st member of U.S.-led Artemis Accords
NASA updates 'Moon to Mars' roadmap for exploring Red Planet
NASA updates 'Moon to Mars' roadmap for exploring Red Planet
2025 in space: Trump-Musk alliance should boost 'space economy'
2025 in space: Trump-Musk alliance should boost 'space economy'
OpenAI releases controversial Sora Turbo video generation tool
OpenAI releases controversial Sora Turbo video generation tool
EU, ESA sign contracts to build communication satellite constellation
EU, ESA sign contracts to build communication satellite constellation
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement