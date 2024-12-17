SpaceX has targeted Tuesday afternoon for the launch of its SES O3b mPower mission, with liftoff planned from Launch Complex 39A (pictured, 2013) at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. UPI File Photo | License Photo

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- SpaceX has targeted Tuesday afternoon for the launch of its SES O3b mPower mission. Liftoff is planned for 5 p.m. ET, with a one-hour and 27-minute launch window scheduled. If needed, a backup opportunity comes Wednesday. Advertisement

Tuesday's planned launch will represent the first flight for the first-stage booster supporting this particular space mission, which is for a communications satellite system. Following separation and if all goes as planned, the first stage will land on the drone ship "Just Read the Instructions" stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

A live webcast will begin about 15 minutes prior to the scheduled liftoff.

Its liftoff to medium Earth orbit will be at Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.