Tuesday's planned launch will represent the first flight for the first-stage booster supporting this particular space mission, which is for a communications satellite system. Following separation and if all goes as planned, the first stage will land on the drone ship "Just Read the Instructions" stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.
A live webcast will begin about 15 minutes prior to the scheduled liftoff.
Its liftoff to medium Earth orbit will be at Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.