Thailand becomes 51st member of U.S.-led Artemis Accords

Officials pose for a photo following Thailand signing the Artemis Accords at a signing ceremony in Bangkok, Thailand, on Monday. From left, Thailand’s Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Supamas Isarabhakdi, Executive Director of GISTDA Pakorn Apaphant, U.S. Ambassador to Thailand Robert Godec, and Pol. Gen. Suwat Jangyodsuk, Chairman of GISTDA.Photo courtesy of NASA/ Release

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Officials from Thailand signed the U.S.-led Artemis Accords on Monday, making the Asian nation the 51st member of the international safe space exploration pact. Pakorn Apaphant, executive director of Thailand's Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency, signed the accords for his country during a ceremony held in Bangkok.

"Thailand will enter the golden age of space exploration in full force," Apaphant said, according to a statement from NASA.

U.S. Ambassador to Thailand Robert Godec was among the U.S. officials on hand for the ceremony.

In a statement, he described Thailand's signing of the accords as Bangkok taking "an historic step into space exploration."

"Congratulations!!" he said on X.

"Thailand signed the Artemis Accords, joining the family of nations pledging peaceful cooperation in exploring the Moon, Mars, and beyond. It's a huge step forward on Thai-U.S. space cooperation. Together, we will explore the cosmos!"

Founded by NASA in 2020, the Artemis Accords establish principles for peaceful space exploration based on the 1967 Outer Space Treaty. It is also in conjunction with NASA's Artemis campaign to land the first woman, the first person of color and the U.S. agency's first partner astronaut on the moon.

"Thailand's commitment to the Artemis Accords will enhance the country's engagement with NASA and the international community," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. "By signing the accords, Thailand builds upon an important foundation and shows great leadership for the open, responsible and peaceful exploration of space."

With the ceremony, Thailand becomes the 51st signatory to the accords after Austria became the pact's 50th member on Dec. 11.

More countries are expected to join, according to NASA.